    KuCoin Suffers from $500 Million Exodus

    Alex Dovbnya
    KuCoin is haemorrhaging crypto following the DOJ's criminal charges against the exchange
    Wed, 27/03/2024 - 6:37
    KuCoin Suffers from $500 Million Exodus
    According to blockchain analytics platform Spot On Chain, cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin experienced roughly $500 million worth of withdrawals just hours shortly after the U.S. government slapped it with criminal charges.

    The exchange lost $274 million worth of Tether (USDT), $55 million worth of Ethereum (ETH), $46 million worth of Ondo (ONDO) as well as millions of dollars worth of other tokens.

    Despite the mass exodus, the exchange's hot wallets continue to hold roughly $3.6 billion worth of cryptocurrencies. 

    As reported by U.Today, KuCoin and two of its founders (Chun Gan and Ke Tang) have been charged with violating the Bank Secrecy Act. The duo has been accused of making the trading platform "a haven" for money laundering. 

    The exchange has been accused of misleading investors about the composition of its user base. 

    KuCoin failed to obtain necessary regulatory approvals in the US despite the fact that US citizens accounted for 17% of its users. 

    Jake Chervinsky, chief legal officer at Variant, has stated that the legal action against KuCoin should not be surprising to anyone who has followed US enforcement over the past few years. "The simple lesson: if you want access to the US market, you need to follow US law," he added.

    The exchange seemingly remains defiant despite its legal predicament. In a post on X, it has clarified that the assets of its users remain "absolutely safe." KuCoin's lawyers are currently investigating the details of the DOJ charges, according to the post. 

    The exchange has also acknowledged that withdrawals are now taking longer than usual due the volume of transactions. 

    #KuCoin #Cryptocurrency exchange #Cryptocurrency Crime
    About the author
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

