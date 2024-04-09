Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Sparks Frenzy With Major SHIB Ecosystem Upgrade: Details

    
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Latest upgrade remains significant as it marks big step forward for Shiba Inu ecosystem
    Tue, 9/04/2024 - 9:30
    Shiba Inu Sparks Frenzy With Major SHIB Ecosystem Upgrade: Details
    In a significant development for the Shiba Inu community, a major upgrade to the SHIB CCG game, Shiba Eternity, has been announced, triggering enthusiasm across the board. The tweet, sent out by the official Shiba Inu account, has further set the community abuzz with anticipation and speculation about the potential implications of this significant milestone.

    The Shiba Inu official X handle sent out a tweet that bore "a powerful reminder that even the grandest things can be obscured, then return even brighter." It further asked: "Shibarmy, are you ready to shine?"

    The much anticipated major update for Shiba Eternity, Shiba Inu’s collectible card game (CCG), is now out, delivering a slew of improvements, including bug fixes and performance optimizations, alongside others.

    The UI and build size were optimized, allowing the Shiba Eternity game to function more smoothly even on older devices. Also, a variety of bugs were squashed, which improved the game's stability.

    Mazrael, a prominent Shiba Inu community member, shares more light on the much-awaited Shiba Eternity release: "First internal build is out. Performance improvements are plenty and fixed multiple card interactions such as Princess Andromeda not working as expected and Stealth fighters stunning the whole game for a second or two."

    In a February issue of Shiba Inu magazine, Shiba Inu's lead, Shytoshi Kusama, hinted at the numerous upgrades coming to the Shiba Inu ecosystem as 2024 gets underway.

    As regards Shiba Eternity on Shibarium, Kusama indicated at the time that the game was in the process of being upgraded to address bugs and cheater problems that some encountered on the iOS and Android versions.

    Kusama further added that the design of unique play-to-earn or stake-to-earn opportunities for holders, artists and players of the Shiba Eternity game was ongoing and would soon be finalized. He expects the beta to begin in the upcoming months.

    The latest upgrade remains significant as it marks a big step forward for the blockchain version of play-to-earn (P2E) on Shibarium.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

