Shiba Inu Now Accepted by Newegg

Thu, 12/09/2021 - 18:49
Alex Dovbnya
One of America's largest online-only retailers has started accepting Shiba Inu
Electronics and computer e-store Newegg has finally added Shiba Inu as a means of payment, the company announced Thursday.

The online retail giant officially confirmed that it would be adding the meme coin to its suite of supported cryptocurrencies in late November. The new addition was advertised on the world’s largest digital out-of-home billboard in Los Angeles, California.

Earlier today, BitPay announced that it had enabled Shiba Inu payments for supported merchants, giving the cryptocurrency a major adoption push.
In other news, cinema behemoth AMC is on track to add Shiba Inu payments in the first quarter of 2022.

Shiba Inu remains the 13th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization at the time of writing. 

