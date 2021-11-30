Here's When and How Newegg Is Going to Accept Shiba Inu

News
Tue, 11/30/2021 - 14:23
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Newegg is among the first major companies to add support for Shiba Inu
Here's When and How Newegg Is Going to Accept Shiba Inu
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

California-headquartered electronics seller Newegg is going to integrate Shiba Inu in early December through a partnership with payment processing service BitPay.

As reported by U.Today, the company confirmed rumors about Shiba Inu acceptance on Twitter last Friday.

It then made its official announcement with grandeur by displaying it on The Reef, the largest outdoor billboard on the planet located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. The massive 736-foot screen attracts 173 million impressions per week.


The online retailer also added Dogecoin in late April, but the news was announced with much less fanfare.

In July, Newegg also became the first big-name electronics retailer to accept Shiba Inu as a payment option.

Related
Shiba Inu Price Soars As Whale Buys 25 Billion SHIB Tokens
The company allowed its customers to pay with Bitcoin all the way back in 2014, becoming a pioneer in terms of crypto acceptance.

Newegg's director of brand marketing, Andrew Choi, says that crypto payments provide the company's customers with greater flexibility:

We are always looking for ways to innovate the shopping experience on Newegg.com, and something our customers want is greater flexibility and options, including the ability to pay with a wide range of cryptocurrencies.

AMC, the number one movie theater chain in the world, became the first BitPay customer to decide to accept Shiba Inu. In mid-November, CEO Adam Aron confirmed that the new payment option would be added in early 2022.

#Shiba Inu #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Starts Trading on Kraken
11/30/2021 - 18:07
Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Starts Trading on Kraken
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Huobi Primelist-Supported DeFi Project Drained of $31 Million
11/30/2021 - 15:54
Huobi Primelist-Supported DeFi Project Drained of $31 Million
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for November 30
11/30/2021 - 15:48
BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for November 30
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk