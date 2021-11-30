Here's When and How Newegg Is Going to Accept Shiba Inu

California-headquartered electronics seller Newegg is going to integrate Shiba Inu in early December through a partnership with payment processing service BitPay.



As reported by U.Today , the company confirmed rumors about Shiba Inu acceptance on Twitter last Friday.



It then made its official announcement with grandeur by displaying it on The Reef, the largest outdoor billboard on the planet located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. The massive 736-foot screen attracts 173 million impressions per week.





The online retailer also added Dogecoin in late April, but the news was announced with much less fanfare.



In July, Newegg also became the first big-name electronics retailer to accept Shiba Inu as a payment option.

We are always looking for ways to innovate the shopping experience on Newegg.com, and something our customers want is greater flexibility and options, including the ability to pay with a wide range of cryptocurrencies.

The company allowed its customers to pay with Bitcoin all the way back in 2014, becoming a pioneer in terms of crypto acceptance.Newegg's director of brand marketing, Andrew Choi, says that crypto payments provide the company's customers with greater flexibility: