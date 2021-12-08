Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu to Start Trading on Bitstamp

News
Wed, 12/08/2021 - 15:58
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Despite snubbing Dogecoin earlier this year, Bitstamp has now listed rival Shiba Inu
Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu to Start Trading on Bitstamp
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Bitstamp, one of the longest-standing cryptocurrency trading platforms in the world, has listed Shiba Inu (SHIB) in what appears to be one of the most significant endorsements for the meme coin to date.

Deposits and withdrawals have already been opened, with trading kicking off on Dec. 9 at 8:00 a.m. UTC.

Apart from Shiba Inu, Perpetual Protocol (PERP), dYdX (DYDX) and Gala (GALA) have also been added to Bitstamp.

It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned cryptocurrencies will not be available in the U.S. and Singapore for now.

As reported by U.Today, Bitstamp also listed Cardano (ADA) in late November.

Shiba Inu Can Now Be Traded Against Euro on Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Trading Platform

Quality over quantity

Bitstamp, which was launched all the way back in 2011 as a European alternative to the now-defunct Mt. Gox exchange, is known for its strong emphasis on regulatory compliance.

Sticking to its conservative listing policies, the Luxemburg-headquartered exchange chose to ignore Dogecoin despite the immense retail interest that pushed the price of the original meme coin through the roof in early 2021.

Bitstamp CEO Julian Sawyer commented on the snub in September, claiming that the exchange chooses quality over quantity. He took issue with centibillionaire Elon Musk's influence on Dogecoin's price action:

The issue is that if you go to some that are hyped up by a billionaire's tweet, or crashes on a billionaire's tweet, we don't think that's right.

Bitstamp remains the largest European exchange by trading volume.

article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

