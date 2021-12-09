Shiba Inu Now Supported by Avalanche Bridge

Shiba Inu can now be transferred between Ethereum and Avalanche

Avalanche Bridge, which was introduced by Ava Labs in July, now supports meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu.



The tool allows seamlessly moving Ethereum tokens to the Avalanche mainnet.

Avalanche Bridge (AB) is adding new tokens that can be transferred between Avalanche and Ethereum.



First up, $SHIB incoming!



Transfer using the best bridge in crypto: https://t.co/UAY69mBjpo pic.twitter.com/gRa9rDFBMZ — Avalanche 🔺 (@avalancheavax) December 8, 2021

Users can also transfer wrapped versions of Bitcoin and Ethereum with the help of the bridge.

SHIB is a memecoin. As such, it's a pure momentum play -- it has no use, so it's a zero sum game. Exactly half the community (in dollar terms) will make money, while the other half loses. Not my cup of tea. — Emin Gün Sirer🔺 (@el33th4xor) December 7, 2021