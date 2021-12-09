Shiba Inu Now Supported by Avalanche Bridge

Thu, 12/09/2021
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu can now be transferred between Ethereum and Avalanche
Shiba Inu Now Supported by Avalanche Bridge
Avalanche Bridge, which was introduced by Ava Labs in July, now supports meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu.

The tool allows seamlessly moving Ethereum tokens to the Avalanche mainnet.

Users can also transfer wrapped versions of Bitcoin and Ethereum with the help of the bridge.

As reported by U.Today, Avalanche's native token, AVAX, surpassed Shiba Inu by market cap in late November amid a record-setting rally. The two cryptocurrencies remain neck-and-neck in 12th and 13th places, respectively.

Ava Labs CEO Emin Gün Sirer recently described Shiba Inu as "a zero-sum game," adding that the best-performing cryptocurrency of this year is not his cup of tea.

