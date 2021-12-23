Shiba Inu Net Flow Increases by More Than 500%, Here's What It Means

News
Thu, 12/23/2021 - 13:52
article image
Arman Shirinyan
The inflow volume increases as Shiba recovers by 20% after reaching local bottom
Shiba Inu Net Flow Increases by More Than 500%, Here's What It Means
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Shiba Inu is continuously moving in the recovery phase with 20% growth after losing 70% of its value since reaching the ATH at the end of October. According to such market data as the asset's net flow, the token's rally might not yet be over since more people are moving their funds into the meme-based asset.

What's net flow and how does it affect the market

With the asset constantly gaining and losing funding from traders and investors, the net flow is the metric used for determining the current flow of assets. Whenever a coin or a token faces a positive net flow (inflow), traders usually see positive price action on the market.

Shiba Inu WhaleStats
Source: WhaleStats

If the net flow shows a negative number, this indicates that the asset is losing funding or, simply, traders are selling and closing their positions, creating the money outflow that usually negatively impacts the asset's price.

Shib's net flow

With the strong spike in the trading volume and the 20% price increase, more traders and whales have decided to enter Shiba Inu and open new positions that cause a strong net flow increase.

The current net flow of SHIB tokens remains at $4.3 million for the 1,000 largest Ethereum wallets. Traders will most likely see elevated flow numbers until buying power is present on the Shiba Inu market.

In addition to increased net flow, Shiba Inu is also facing a positive tendency in trading volume, showing a 50% increase compared to the previous week. With increasing volume and the right sentiment, the Shiba Inu rally might continue—at least for now, market indicators like volume, inflows and whale balances suggest so.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image LUNA Price Dumps Near $100, This Indicator Suggests the Rally Isn't Done Yet
12/23/2021 - 15:31
LUNA Price Dumps Near $100, This Indicator Suggests the Rally Isn't Done Yet
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 176 Million SHIB to Be Burned in 3 Days, 34,000 BTC Moved from Whale Addresses, Shiba Inu Network Growth Turns Bullish: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
12/23/2021 - 15:25
176 Million SHIB to Be Burned in 3 Days, 34,000 BTC Moved from Whale Addresses, Shiba Inu Network Growth Turns Bullish: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Bitcoin Volatility Likely to Keep Coming Down, Mike Novogratz Explains Why
12/23/2021 - 15:05
Bitcoin Volatility Likely to Keep Coming Down, Mike Novogratz Explains Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan