    Shiba Inu Might Break Crucial Hedge as Volume Skyrockets 151%

    
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu pushing for unfair but bullish advantage with metric boom
    Tue, 16/07/2024 - 13:16
    Shiba Inu Might Break Crucial Hedge as Volume Skyrockets 151%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) metrics are on a rampage as different digital currencies are looking for a recovery. Per the current market valuation, SHIB is changing hands for $0.00001935, up by 1.72% in 24 hours. This SHIB uptrend did not come as a surprise considering the buildup it has exhibited in the past few weeks.

    Bullish Shiba Inu metrics

    Shiba Inu’s price uptick served as a major anchor for other important metrics to light up. The trading volume is one of the major centers of attraction, as this metric is up by over 160% in 24 hours to $712,580,181.

    Sentiment in the Shiba Inu ecosystem is bullish at the moment, and it has also boosted its growth trend over the trailing seven-day period by 18%. The push in the Shiba Inu ecosystem has also gained traction from whale, or large investor, transactions. According to data from IntoTheBlock, this metric has jumped by more than 95% in 24 hours, with over $35.71 million traded overnight.

    These moves from Shiba Inu are an indication that the meme coin might be pushing to break a crucial hedge in its price. Having battled with the $0.00002 price mark for more than a month, the token might break this level in the near term.

    Shytoshi Kusama's big vision

    In the run-up to this week’s bullish growth, Shytoshi Kusama notably boosted the growth with a series of media jingles over the past month. 

    As reported earlier by U.Today, Kusama recently broke his silence about whether he was Elon Musk, as well as the big plans he has for the ecosystem. He noted how SHIB will organize its conference, how he plans to collaborate or have a chat with Elon Musk and the lofty goals for Shibarium in the broader protocol’s transformative agenda.

    In the meantime, Shiba Inu’s primary target is set for the $0.00003 price level.

    About the author
    
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

