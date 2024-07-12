Shiba Inu Lead Breaks Silence on Being Elon Musk, Shares Big SHIB Vision

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The enigmatic leader of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem has broken the silence on his identity and the big vision he has for the ecosystem. For someone who has managed to stay elusive since the project started in 2020, Kusama granted his first interview to the media house Arabian Business.

Is Shytoshi Kusama Elon Musk?

With his cryptic texts over the years, his carriage and his influence, many considered him to be Elon Musk, the billionaire crypto ecosystem favorite. However, Kusama debunked the claims, highlighting how he would like to meet Musk and "show him how it is done."

Shytoshi Kusama has had a couple of conference appearances lately, making a buzz in Japan, and has also visited India recently. The message in all of these meetings is simple, and it is about plans for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Shiba Inu developers have amplified founder Ryoshi’s plans and built one of the most passionate decentralized communities in the Web3 world. The movement does not end there, as Shytoshi Kusama noted that the goal is to grow to become the first trillion-dollar decentralized economy.

With less than 5% of the world currently in crypto, Shytoshi Kusama believes SHIB will be the ultimate gateway to bridge the Web2 and Web3 worlds.

Road to beating Dogecoin

While Shiba Inu was conceived as a decentralized project that can transform into something big, the core founders also believe it could someday overtake DOGE.

In terms of market capitalization, Dogecoin boasts a valuation of $15.73 billion, a figure that compares with the $9.79 billion for SHIB. The latter has fared well, considering it is bigger than most of the established layer-1 and 2 protocols on the market.

From burning excessive SHIB supply to introducing new use cases for Shibarium, the team has a long-term game plan to boost the utility of the meme coin project and achieve its goals.