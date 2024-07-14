Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets Ahead of AVAX With 10% Price Jump

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) soars 10%, leaving Avalanche in dust — what's next for this meme giant?
    Sun, 14/07/2024 - 16:06
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of the popular cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) posted its best weekly performance since April 15, with an increase of over 10% over the past seven days. In consequence of this development, the market capitalization of the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency recovered to $10.18 billion, which allows it to occupy the 12th position in the ranking of the top cryptocurrencies, as published by CoinMarketCap.

    Furthermore, this enables SHIB, which originated as a meme cryptocurrency, to outrank Avalanche (AVAX) in market rankings. AVAX is a comprehensive Layer-2 blockchain solution built on Ethereum.

    What are the next steps for the Shiba Inu token? The current price of SHIB is reflected in the level of buying activity this week. However, further steps will depend on the Shiba Inu token surpassing a strong resistance level at $0.00001833.

    If this occurs and the weekly candle closes above this price point, it will confirm the bullish bias for SHIB. This could further boost SHIB quotes to as high as $0.00003, where the next major resistance level is located.

    Article image
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    As Shiba Inu continues to gain traction in the cryptocurrency landscape, market observers are closely monitoring its performance. With strong weekly gains and an eye on key resistance levels, the coming days will be crucial to see if SHIB can maintain its momentum and further solidify its ranking in such a competitive market.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

