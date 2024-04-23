Shiba Inu Lead Thrills SHIB Community With Exciting Tweet: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu project's lead, Shytoshi Kusama, has thrilled the SHIB community with an exciting tweet, shedding light on his frequent location changes and hinting at significant developments in store for the SHIB community.

Before this time, Kusama frequently changed his location status on social networking platforms, particularly X, switching between Hong Kong, Japan and the United States in a matter of days. His current location is Los Angeles, California. This has sparked discussion among the SHIB community, with some speculating on a global tour or strategic relationships being formed across these countries.

The second option turned out to be the case, as Shiba Inu announced on Monday that it had secured a massive $12 million from strategic VC partners led by Cypher Capital to launch its next-generation Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) blockchain via TREAT, the Shiba Inu ecosystem's final non-stablecoin token.

"So now you know why I kept changing my location while pitching to the smartest minds in our industry," Kusama remarked in an exciting tweet.

Treat will power Shiba Inu blockchain's fully homomorphic encryption (FHE), which was created in partnership with Zama. The latest fundraising round is expected to help Shibarium cement its position as the epicenter of memes in the crypto world and expand its utility to new heights.

Furthermore, Kusama's tweet hinted at significant developments on the horizon for the SHIB community, suggesting that the project has ambitious plans in store for its supporters.

"This is a big day for SHIB as we push forward for encryption and elevate our entire brand. There's so much in store for the army. I have never been more excited for SHIB," Kusama wrote.

While further specifics were not provided, Kusama's message has ignited speculation about potential partnerships, product launches and ecosystem expansions that could further propel SHIB to new heights. With so much in store for SHIB, the community eagerly awaits future updates and announcements.