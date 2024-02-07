Advertisement
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Sparks Speculation With Cryptic New Tweet: Details

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
What's cooking for Shiba Inu? SHIB lead dev teases with cryptic tweet
Wed, 7/02/2024 - 17:00
Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama has lit up fresh speculations with a cryptic new tweet. The tweet, not addressed to anyone, reads, "Confirming with the guys. Nice to meet you!"

The tweet has sparked a lot of curiosity and speculation among the Shiba Inu community, also known as the ShibArmy, who have been eagerly waiting for updates and news from the project.

Kusama has not provided any further details or clues about his tweet, leaving the Shiba Inu community in suspense and anticipation. This also leaves open the interpretation of his tweet.

Several meanings are likely: the tweet could hint at a new partnership or collaboration with a major entity or platform, given the conversational manner of the tweet. The tweet could be teasing a new campaign that could boost the exposure and awareness of the Shiba Inu project.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Responds to Welly's New Launch

This would not be the first time that Kusama has teased the Shiba Inu community with mysterious tweets. In the past, he has hinted at various developments and surprises for the Shiba Inu project via cryptic tweets.

Earlier in January, Shiba Inu unveiled 2024 as the year of Shibdentity while revealing its collaboration with D3, an official identity service provider.

As the year rolls on, Shiba Inu is expected to make major announcements as it prepares to launch new features.

Big news for Shibarium

Recently, K9 Finance was onboarded as a Shibarium partner. In line with this, Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, announced a major feature that will be born as a result of this collaboration.

Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSD) is set to launch soon, Lucie said in a tweet. The feature is expected to make staking BONE tokens easier and more flexible than ever by allowing users to stake their BONE tokens by delegating them to a validator node. This would help secure the Shibarium network and thus provide BONE rewards.

Shiba Inu Celebrates Shibarium's Growth as Major Milestone Is Crossed

In addition to BONE rewards, users would also receive knBONE tokens, representing their staked BONE assets, which can be freely traded or used for various purposes without waiting for the unstaking period.

