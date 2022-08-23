Shiba Inu Large Holders Might Be Timing Market as Transactions Suddenly Spike 84%

Tue, 08/23/2022 - 13:29
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Massive spike in large transactions had lead-up to Shiba Inu's impressive rise earlier
Shiba Inu Large Holders Might Be Timing Market as Transactions Suddenly Spike 84%
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu large holders, or whales, seem to be timing the market, as evidenced by a major move in SHIB prices coinciding with a significant rise in large transactions. According to IntoTheBlock, large transaction surges are typically linked to increased activity from whales, who are either buying or selling, and a transaction is generally more than $100,000. In the last 24 hours, large transactions were up 84% as the Shiba Inu price mildly recovered by 2%.

It is noteworthy that a massive spike in large transactions had a lead-up to Shiba Inu's impressive rise earlier in August. On-chain analytics firm Santiment noted this shortly after Shiba Inu rose 35%: "Shiba Inu has been on the move this weekend, and is up 34% in the past 24 hours while #crypto has been fairly flat. Not so coincidentally, whales have been very active on $SHIB. There have been 433 transactions valued at $100k+, the most in 4 months."

Related
Shiba Inu Large Transactions Rose 880% as SHIB Saw Buying Pressure: Details

Amid the latest sell-off on the market, Santiment also noted that this timing coincided with an explosion of large transactions on the network. "Dogecoin and Shibainu have both experienced major price corrections after their respective Tuesday and Sunday tops. As is often the case, the whales foreshadowed the ideal profit-taking moments when their large transactions exploded on each network," it said in a tweet.

Related
Shiba Inu to Rise? Here's Shiba Inu Dev's Response to User Who Wants SHIB to "Go Up"

Shib burn rate jumps by 156%

According to the Shibburn Twitter handle, over 105,084,459 SHIB tokens have been burned in 23 transactions made over the last 24 hours. Notably, the Shib burn rate continued its increase, up 156% presently.

At the time of publication, SHIB was trading at $0.00001314. Shiba Inu was a top gainer in 2021, rallying millions of percent to reach all-time highs of $0.000088 in October 2021. Shiba Inu remains down nearly 85% from this peak at current prices, being no different from other cryptocurrencies that have been buffeted by bearish market conditions that have been prevailing since the start of 2022.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image DOGE and SHIB Have Never Been So Close to Losing Their Places at Market Cap Top
08/23/2022 - 15:02
DOGE and SHIB Have Never Been So Close to Losing Their Places at Market Cap Top
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image This Bitcoin Indicator Flashes Once Again; Will BTC Price Weakness Continue?
08/23/2022 - 14:49
This Bitcoin Indicator Flashes Once Again; Will BTC Price Weakness Continue?
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Binance Launches Zero-Fee Trading for Ethereum (ETH)
08/23/2022 - 14:38
Binance Launches Zero-Fee Trading for Ethereum (ETH)
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya