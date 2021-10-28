Shiba Inu Generates 1 Million Tweets as Price Keeps Hitting Fresh Highs

More than 1 million tweets have been shared about Shiba Inu amid the cryptocurrency's explosive rally

Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has accumulated over 1 million tweets within just one day, becoming the top-trending topic on the popular social media platform.

The cryptocurrency became the talk of the town after it achieved the unthinkable by topping the market cap of Dogecoin, the Elon Musk-touted meme coin that has been around since 2013.



Shiba Inu has scored a bevy of viral and semi-viral moments over the past 24 hours. A tweet published by business newsletter Morning Brew about a SHIB buyer turning $8,000 into $5.7 billion has accrued 32,600 likes at the time of writing.

This wallet bought roughly $8,000 of $SHIB last August.



It's now worth $5.7 billion.



From $8,000 to $5.7 billion in roughly 400 days.



We may actually be looking at the greatest individual trade of all time. pic.twitter.com/LtdgQ83bKP — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) October 27, 2021

According to CoinGecko data, Shiba Inu was the third most traded cryptocurrency on Oct. 27 (behind only Tether and Bitcoin). Its daily trading volume eclipsed a whopping $39.5 billion.

Its price hit yet another all-time high of $0.00008616 just two hours ago.



The coin is currently experiencing extreme volatility, plunging by over 30 percent before paring some losses.

