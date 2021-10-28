lumenswap_lottery
Shiba Inu Generates 1 Million Tweets as Price Keeps Hitting Fresh Highs

News
Thu, 10/28/2021 - 06:20
article image
Alex Dovbnya
More than 1 million tweets have been shared about Shiba Inu amid the cryptocurrency's explosive rally
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has accumulated over 1 million tweets within just one day, becoming the top-trending topic on the popular social media platform.

woj
woj
SHIB
Image by twitter.com

The cryptocurrency became the talk of the town after it achieved the unthinkable by topping the market cap of Dogecoin, the Elon Musk-touted meme coin that has been around since 2013.

Shiba Inu has scored a bevy of viral and semi-viral moments over the past 24 hours. A tweet published by business newsletter Morning Brew about a SHIB buyer turning $8,000 into $5.7 billion has accrued 32,600 likes at the time of writing.

According to CoinGecko data, Shiba Inu was the third most traded cryptocurrency on Oct. 27 (behind only Tether and Bitcoin). Its daily trading volume eclipsed a whopping $39.5 billion.

Its price hit yet another all-time high of $0.00008616 just two hours ago.

The coin is currently experiencing extreme volatility, plunging by over 30 percent before paring some losses. 

SHIB
Image by tradingview.com

Сoinbase Becomes Most Popular iPhone App, Overtaking TikTok
Coinbase temporarily went dark on Wednesday, which was allegedly caused by strong demand coming from Shiba Inu buyers. Other exchanges experienced difficulties too.

In the meantime, a Change.org petition to list Shiba Inu on Robinhood has now topped 377,000 signatures, but the online brokerage is yet to set the record straight on the potential listing. 

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

