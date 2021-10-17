woj

Petition to List "Dogecoin Killer" Shiba Inu on Robinhood Surpasses 250,000 Signatures

News
Sun, 10/17/2021 - 18:22
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The petition is less than 50,000 signatures away from reaching its goal
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A Change.org petition calling for Robinhood to add Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu has surpassed 250,000 signatures.

The target of 300,000 signatures now appears to be well within reach for the community.  

Earlier this month, Shiba Inu, which was launched by a pseudonymous developer called "Ryoshi" last year, experienced a resurgence in popularity after it surged 315% within just four days.

Over the past two months, the Ethereum-based “Dogecoin killer” has been listed on several cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase.      

The aforementioned petition describes Shiba Inu as a “meme coin with genuine potential.”

Robinhood added support for Dogecoin all the way back in July 2018, just months after launching zero-commission trading for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

In the second quarter, the biggest canine cryptocurrency accounted for more than a quarter of the company’s total transaction-based revenue.

The popular trading app hasn’t indicated whether or not it’s ready to list Shiba Inu.    

Last month, Robinhood announced that it would also start gradually adding enabling wallets for its users.

