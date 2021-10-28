lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Сoinbase Becomes Most Popular iPhone App, Overtaking TikTok

News
Thu, 10/28/2021 - 05:02
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Coinbase has topped the Apple App Store, but this might not be good for bulls
Сoinbase Becomes Most Popular iPhone App, Overtaking TikTok
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Coinbase has climbed to the top of the Apple App Store in the U.S. on Wednesday.

It is currently above TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and other popular apps.

woj
woj

As reported by U.Today, the largest U.S. exchange recently experienced temporary downtime that some speculated was linked to the monstrous Shiba Inu runup.

The meme cryptocurrency recently hit yet another all-time high of $0.00008616, with its price rally showing no signs of cooling off.

Coinbase capitalized on the rally by adding the SHIB ticker to the name of its app alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).    

Shiba’s Inu daily trading volume reached $5.1 billion on the exchange, which is about five times higher than that of Bitcoin and Ether.

Related
Shiba Inu Flips Dogecoin on CoinGecko, Defying Elon Musk

An ominous sign

This is not the first time that Coinbase has become the most popular app on the Apple App Store.

The exchange took the #1 spot in early May when the Dogecoin mania was in full swing. This also came just weeks after the exchange went public on Nasdaq.

It is worth noting that Coinbase became the top app right on the cusp of a major market crash that occurred on May 19.

The Coinbase app also reached the #1 position in late 2017 when the cryptocurrency bubble was about to pop.

Hence, many might be tempted to view Coinbase’s most recent ascension to the top spot as a sell signal.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Сoinbase Becomes Most Popular iPhone App, Overtaking TikTok
10/28/2021 - 05:02
Сoinbase Becomes Most Popular iPhone App, Overtaking TikTok
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Elon Musk Has "Perfect Reply" to Dogecoin Co-Founder's Crypto Scam Warning
10/27/2021 - 20:07
Elon Musk Has "Perfect Reply" to Dogecoin Co-Founder's Crypto Scam Warning
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Coinbase Crashes as Shiba Inu Goes Ballistic After Surpassing Dogecoin
10/27/2021 - 19:42
Coinbase Crashes as Shiba Inu Goes Ballistic After Surpassing Dogecoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya