Shiba Inu Counts Down Days Until Welly NFT Minting Event

News
Fri, 06/03/2022 - 13:06
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Welly is yet to announce minting price of unique NFTs
Shiba Inu Counts Down Days Until Welly NFT Minting Event
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu has shared a countdown to the Wellyfriends' NFT mint event. The official SHIB Twitter handle reads: "We are excited to announce that WELLY is approximately 'One (1) Week Away' from starting their Wellyfriends NFT mint event." The Welly NFT collection will consist of 10,000 unique NFTs, and the minting will be done in different phases: Shiboshi and leash holders' private sales, minting assigned to whitelist spots on Discord and then a public sale. Welly is yet to announce the minting price of the unique NFTs and the date the NFTs will launch on OpenSea for trading.

In late April, Welly, the Shiba Inu-themed burger chain, confirmed that it would start burning SHIB tokens.

Welly says that 10% of its earnings are presently allocated to burning and rewards. The rewards collected will amount to 8% of the company's profit, and 2% will be burned. Fiften percent (15%) belongs to the community stake, owned solely by the Shiba Inu community.

Beta Finance lists Shiba Inu

Beta Finance, a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending and short-selling crypto assets, has announced the listing of Shiba Inu on its platform. Shiba Inu holders can now lend their SHIB tokens on-chain to earn extra yields.

As previously reported, Chipotle, a top Mexican fast-food restaurant chain, now accepts Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies through digital payments platform Flexa. This means of payment will be available in more than 2,975 Chipotle restaurants in the United States.

Shiba Inu touched lows of $0.0000105 on June 1 amid the most recent market declines. At the time of publication, Shiba Inu had dipped nearly 5% in the last 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. SHIB presently trades at $0.0000106.

Shiba Inu is presently facing accumulation from whales, or large holders, as it ranks among the top 10 most purchased tokens among the 500 biggest ETH whales in the last 24 hours, WhaleStats data shows.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image 650 Million XRP Moved by Ripple and Anon Whales, Some Lumps Carried 130-210 Million XRP
06/03/2022 - 16:44
650 Million XRP Moved by Ripple and Anon Whales, Some Lumps Carried 130-210 Million XRP
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Charles Hoskinson Trolls Solana, SHIB Suggests Key Trend, DOGE as Legal Tender in California: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/03/2022 - 16:27
Charles Hoskinson Trolls Solana, SHIB Suggests Key Trend, DOGE as Legal Tender in California: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image $1 Billion Worth of Crypto Lost to Scammers Since 2021: FTC
06/03/2022 - 16:18
$1 Billion Worth of Crypto Lost to Scammers Since 2021: FTC
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya