Shiba Inu Counts Down Days Until Welly NFT Minting Event

Shiba Inu has shared a countdown to the Wellyfriends' NFT mint event. The official SHIB Twitter handle reads: "We are excited to announce that WELLY is approximately 'One (1) Week Away' from starting their Wellyfriends NFT mint event." The Welly NFT collection will consist of 10,000 unique NFTs, and the minting will be done in different phases: Shiboshi and leash holders' private sales, minting assigned to whitelist spots on Discord and then a public sale. Welly is yet to announce the minting price of the unique NFTs and the date the NFTs will launch on OpenSea for trading.

In late April, Welly, the Shiba Inu-themed burger chain, confirmed that it would start burning SHIB tokens.

Welly says that 10% of its earnings are presently allocated to burning and rewards. The rewards collected will amount to 8% of the company's profit, and 2% will be burned. Fiften percent (15%) belongs to the community stake, owned solely by the Shiba Inu community.

Beta Finance lists Shiba Inu

Beta Finance, a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending and short-selling crypto assets, has announced the listing of Shiba Inu on its platform. Shiba Inu holders can now lend their SHIB tokens on-chain to earn extra yields.

As previously reported, Chipotle, a top Mexican fast-food restaurant chain, now accepts Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies through digital payments platform Flexa. This means of payment will be available in more than 2,975 Chipotle restaurants in the United States.

Shiba Inu touched lows of $0.0000105 on June 1 amid the most recent market declines. At the time of publication, Shiba Inu had dipped nearly 5% in the last 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. SHIB presently trades at $0.0000106.

Shiba Inu is presently facing accumulation from whales, or large holders, as it ranks among the top 10 most purchased tokens among the 500 biggest ETH whales in the last 24 hours, WhaleStats data shows.