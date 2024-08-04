Shiba Inu Confirms Death Cross Amid Major Sell-Off; What's Next for Price

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has confirmed a death cross signal on its short-term charts, marking a bearish trend as the price continues to decline for the seventh consecutive day.

Shiba Inu's price has been under selling pressure, falling for seven days in a row since July 27. This sustained sell-off has brought SHIB to levels that have triggered the market to pay close attention.

A death cross occurs when a short-term moving average crosses below a long-term moving average, often signaling a bearish trend. In the case of Shiba Inu, this pattern has emerged on the four-hour chart, where the 50-period moving average has crossed below the 200-period moving average.

The fact that this pattern has emerged on the four-hour chart for Shiba Inu suggests that the bearish momentum is gaining strength in the short term. Traders will likely look for clues from other indicators and price action to determine a possible reversal in the SHIB price.

Shiba Inu's recent price action is not occurring in isolation. The broader cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility, with many crypto assets facing selling pressure due to a combination of macroeconomic factors and shifts in investor sentiment.

What's next for SHIB price?

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 4.22% in the last 24 hours to $0.000014 and down 16.42% weekly. If today closes in the red, Shiba Inu will mark its eighth consecutive day of losses.

On the upside, a decisive break above the daily moving averages of 50 and 200 at $0.000017 and $0.0000202, respectively, could signal the start of a bullish comeback, allowing SHIB to exit its current trading range. In the meantime, Shiba Inu faces a potential relief rally as bears take a breather.

On the other hand, if falls continue, SHIB's next significant support range, as indicated by on-chain statistics, is between $0.000008 and $0.000014. In the intermediate term, support is envisaged at $0.0000126, where Shiba Inu's price sharply rebounded in early July.