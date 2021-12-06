Shiba Inu Community to Give BitMart Helping Hand After Hack

The Shiba Inu community is offering to help the embattled BitMart exchange

The official Twitter account of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has posted a tweet in support of the BitMart exchange to lend the embattled trading platform a helping hand:

Dear #ShibArmy,



Even though the core of our project is decentralization, we want to show our support and give some love to our friends at @BitMartExchange, who are already working hard to fix the security incident that happened yesterday. pic.twitter.com/CJZjQHaP59 — Shib (@Shibtoken) December 5, 2021

As reported by U.Today, BitMart was robbed of nearly $200 million on Saturday in what appears to be one of the largest hacking incidents in recent times.



The attacker managed to steal nearly 900 billion Shiba Inu tokens together with over 20 other tokens on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain.



The BitMart exchange is currently conducting a security review, with withdrawals remaining suspended for the time being.



Major cryptocurrency exchange Huobi offered its assistance in freezing transactions related to the incident.

Huobi will do our best to assist #BitMart in handling this issue. If there are any inflows of related assets, we will report and assist in a timely manner. — Huobi (@HuobiGlobal) December 5, 2021

Last week, Celsius Network admitted that it was one of the victims of the BadgerDAO hack, but it didn’t disclose how much exactly it lost.

Shiba Inu’s scam alert

The team behind the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange will continue reviewing potential security threats, urging the community to exercise caution.



Last month, the official Twitter account issued a scam alert to the community over the proliferation of online shams seeking to take advantage of the meme coin’s holders.

In a short video clip, it outlined several methods that fraudsters use in order to part unsuspecting victims with their money.