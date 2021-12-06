Shiba Inu Community to Give BitMart Helping Hand After Hack

Mon, 12/06/2021 - 06:17
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Shiba Inu community is offering to help the embattled BitMart exchange
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The official Twitter account of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has posted a tweet in support of the BitMart exchange to lend the embattled trading platform a helping hand:  

As reported by U.Today, BitMart was robbed of nearly $200 million on Saturday in what appears to be one of the largest hacking incidents in recent times.

The attacker managed to steal nearly 900 billion Shiba Inu tokens together with over 20 other tokens on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain.

The BitMart exchange is currently conducting a security review, with withdrawals remaining suspended for the time being.   

Major cryptocurrency exchange Huobi offered its assistance in freezing transactions related to the incident.

Last week, Celsius Network admitted that it was one of the victims of the BadgerDAO hack, but it didn’t disclose how much exactly it lost.

Shiba Inu’s scam alert  

The team behind the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange will continue reviewing potential security threats, urging the community to exercise caution.

Last month, the official Twitter account issued a scam alert to the community over the proliferation of online shams seeking to take advantage of the meme coin’s holders.

In a short video clip, it outlined several methods that fraudsters use in order to part unsuspecting victims with their money.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

