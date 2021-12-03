Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Has Become Mainstream, Says Mark Zuckerberg's Sister

Randi Zuckerberg, a sister of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has recorded a short explainer about canine meme coins, which has been published on her official YouTube channel.
In her video, she weighed in on the surprising success of “Dogecoin killer” Shiba Inu, claiming that the token has gone mainstream.
Despite the rivalry between Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, Zuckerberg believes that there’s room for both of these canine coins:
I didn’t even know there was room for one of those, but apparently there’s room for two.
The former Facebook spokesperson also mentioned numerous spinoffs of the two “flagship” canine coins, including Dogelon Mars.
She then recommended her viewers to “have some fun” with their crypto but not to bet their farm on meme coins, channeling the advice of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Earlier this week, Zuckerberg, a long-time crypto proponent, joined cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin as a member of its brand advisory council.