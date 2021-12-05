$200 Million Worth Shiba Inu and Other Tokens Stolen from BitMart Exchange

Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Safemoon (SAFEMOON) are among the most affected cryptocurrencies
$200 Million Worth Shiba Inu and Other Tokens Stolen from BitMart Exchange
Cayman Islands-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange BitMart has suffered a $200 million hack, according to data provided by blockchain security company PeckShield.

Initially, PeckShield tweeted that $100 million worth of tokens were stolen from one of the exchange’s Ethereum hot wallets.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is at the top of the list of affected assets. The hacker made away with 893.8 billion SHIB tokens (roughly $33.4 million at press time).

Saitama (SAITAMA), Dogelon Mars (ELON) and Akita Inu (AKITA) were also among more than 20 cryptocurrencies that were stolen from Bitmart.    

Later, PeckShield also added $95 million worth of Binance Smart Chain-based tokens. SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) accounted for almost half of the sum, with the hacker pocketing 29.4 trillion tokens ($43.8 million at press time).     

BitMart has acknowledged the security breach in a statement, claiming that only a small percentage of its total assets has been affected by the incident.

According to Sheldon Xia, BitMart is yet to determine the possible methods that were used to pilfer the wallets.  

The attacker has already started withdrawing their stolen funds with the help of Ethereum-based mixing service Tornado.cash.  

According to CoinGecko, BitMart is in the top 20 exchanges by trading volume.

Last month, TechCrunch reported that it was seeking a valuation of $300 million.

