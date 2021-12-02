Someone Just Lost $50 Million Worth of Bitcoin to DeFi Hacker

A single user of the Badger DAO protocol has lost a whopping $50 million worth of Bitcoin to a hacker

Badger DAO, a Bitcoin-focused decentralized finance project built on the Ethereum blockchain, has been drained of roughly $100 million as a result of a nasty front-end attack.



A single user has lost 896 BTC (roughly $50 million), according to blockchain security company PeckShield.

One most affected user (w/ the loss of ~900 BTC): 0x53461e4fddcc1385f1256ae24ce3505be664f249. And here is the transfer-out tx: 😭https://t.co/megVFFy2Z8 — PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) December 2, 2021

One person lost $50mn in the Badger front end attack. https://t.co/akfbL1uRd1 — eric.eth (@econoar) December 2, 2021

In a Twitter statement, the team has acknowledged reports of unauthorized withdrawals, adding that its engineers are investigating the issue.



The protocol's smart contracts have been temporarily halted.

Badger has received reports of unauthorized withdrawals of user funds.



As Badger engineers investigate this, all smart contracts have been paused to prevent further withdrawals.



Our investigation is ongoing and we will release further information as soon as possible. — ₿adgerDAO 🦡 (@BadgerDAO) December 2, 2021

According to data provided by DeFi Pulse, Badger DAO is the 23rd biggest DeFi protocol on Ethereum. Last month, it topped $1 billion in total value locked.