Someone Just Lost $50 Million Worth of Bitcoin to DeFi Hacker

News
Thu, 12/02/2021 - 07:11
article image
Alex Dovbnya
A single user of the Badger DAO protocol has lost a whopping $50 million worth of Bitcoin to a hacker
Someone Just Lost $50 Million Worth of Bitcoin to DeFi Hacker
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Badger DAO, a Bitcoin-focused decentralized finance project built on the Ethereum blockchain, has been drained of roughly $100 million as a result of a nasty front-end attack.

A single user has lost 896 BTC (roughly $50 million), according to blockchain security company PeckShield.

In a Twitter statement, the team has acknowledged reports of unauthorized withdrawals, adding that its engineers are investigating the issue.

The protocol's smart contracts have been temporarily halted.

According to data provided by DeFi Pulse, Badger DAO is the 23rd biggest DeFi protocol on Ethereum. Last month, it topped $1 billion in total value locked.

Related
Terra (LUNA) Surpasses Shiba Inu (SHIB) After Hitting New All-Time High
Badger DAO allows users to earn passive income with Bitcoin by converting it to either Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) or renBTC and depositing it into Sett vaults that algorithmically allocate and autocompound users' yields.

The hack happened just days before the yield vault protocol's one-year anniversary.

BADGER, the native token of the Badger DAO project, is down 15.3% on the news, according to CoinGecko data. 

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #DeFi News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Whale Withdraws 150 Million Coins from Binance
12/02/2021 - 10:36
XRP Whale Withdraws 150 Million Coins from Binance
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Elon Musk Criticizes Web3 Technology, Diminishing "2010s-Like Returns"
12/02/2021 - 09:11
Elon Musk Criticizes Web3 Technology, Diminishing "2010s-Like Returns"
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image VanEck Filed for Digital Assets Mining ETF
12/02/2021 - 08:51
VanEck Filed for Digital Assets Mining ETF
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan