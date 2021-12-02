Someone Just Lost $50 Million Worth of Bitcoin to DeFi Hacker

Badger DAO, a Bitcoin-focused decentralized finance project built on the Ethereum blockchain, has been drained of roughly $100 million as a result of a nasty front-end attack.
A single user has lost 896 BTC (roughly $50 million), according to blockchain security company PeckShield.
One most affected user (w/ the loss of ~900 BTC): 0x53461e4fddcc1385f1256ae24ce3505be664f249. And here is the transfer-out tx: 😭https://t.co/megVFFy2Z8— PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) December 2, 2021
One person lost $50mn in the Badger front end attack. https://t.co/akfbL1uRd1— eric.eth (@econoar) December 2, 2021
In a Twitter statement, the team has acknowledged reports of unauthorized withdrawals, adding that its engineers are investigating the issue.
The protocol's smart contracts have been temporarily halted.
Badger has received reports of unauthorized withdrawals of user funds.— ₿adgerDAO 🦡 (@BadgerDAO) December 2, 2021
As Badger engineers investigate this, all smart contracts have been paused to prevent further withdrawals.
Our investigation is ongoing and we will release further information as soon as possible.
According to data provided by DeFi Pulse, Badger DAO is the 23rd biggest DeFi protocol on Ethereum. Last month, it topped $1 billion in total value locked.Badger DAO allows users to earn passive income with Bitcoin by converting it to either Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) or renBTC and depositing it into Sett vaults that algorithmically allocate and autocompound users' yields.
The hack happened just days before the yield vault protocol's one-year anniversary.
BADGER, the native token of the Badger DAO project, is down 15.3% on the news, according to CoinGecko data.