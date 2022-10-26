Whale Parts with 3.3 Trillion SHIB, Now Holds Zero Coins: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Whale Alert has spotted a gargantuan amount of Shiba Inu meme tokens shifted from one anonymous wallet to another. The transaction was worth nearly $36 million. A smaller lump of "only" 120 billion SHIB was shifted prior to that.

In the meantime, some of the top Ethereum whales have begun getting rid of their SHIB in favor of another altcoin.

3.3 trillion SHIB on the move

Details from Etherscan show that this transaction, carrying a total of 3,367,037,381,943 SHIB, was conducted between two anonymous crypto wallets on the Ethereum chain.

The sender's wallet, ending in b035ec, now contains zero meme coins as the whole 3.3 trillion lump was moved to a virgin-blank wallet, probably sold to a new SHIB whale for $35,779,149 at the present SHIB/USD exchange rate. This is the only crypto contained by this address at the moment.

🚨 3,367,037,381,943 #SHIB (35,779,149 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/IqWxKaLLyG — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 26, 2022

Two days ago and also last week, two similar SHIB transfers were conducted — the meme coins were also moved from one unknown wallet to another — as if this is a series of tremendous SHIB transfers, which has not gotten a proper explanation yet.

120 billion SHIB shifted, 82 billion unstaked

Another, albeit much smaller chunk, of SHIB was transferred a little earlier, and it equaled 119,384,114,306 meme coins evaluated at $1,245,176.

Data on this transaction was shared by user @shibaplay_ on his Twitter page. He also reported a transfer of 81,937,454,393 SHIB; according to Etherscan, this massive amount of meme crypto was withdrawn from the staking pool at Unicorn.

Top ETH whales getting rid of SHIB

According to a recent tweet posted by WhaleStats wallet tracker, over the past 24 hours, meme coin Shiba Inu has slumped one position down, letting STG take first place in the wallets of Ethereum's top 500 investors.

Now, as per the tweet, these whales are holding $981,415,740 worth of STG. The part of SHIB in their comprised portfolio has dropped to the equivalent of $127,046,308.