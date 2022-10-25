Bitstamp Brings Shiba Inu (SHIB) to U.S. Customers

Tue, 10/25/2022 - 16:00
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitstamp has listed popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) in U.S. after initially making it available in other markets earlier this year
Bitstamp Brings Shiba Inu (SHIB) to U.S. Customers
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp has announced that the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is now available for trading in the U.S. 

This comes after the largest European exchange launched SHIB trading in other markets. 

Bitstamp's American customers will be able to trade the popular meme cryptocurrency against the U.S. dollar and the euro.

As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu finally became available for trading on the leading European cryptocurrency exchange in early June.

The popular trading platform initially announced the listing last December. However, it had been hampered by technical difficulties, and SHIB fans had to wait half a year in order to be able to trade their favorite cryptocurrency on Bitstamp.

Surviving crypto winter 

The SHIB price has declined roughly 89% since last October, leaving late buyers in the dust. The canine cryptocurrency plunged together with Bitcoin and other altcoins amid the ongoing crypto winter despite seeing growing adoption and notable developments within its ecosystem.   

Related
Remittance Giant Western Union Plans to Venture into Crypto

Jean-Baptiste Graftieaux, CEO of Bitstamp, recently said that the exchange had not been significantly impacted by this year's crypto rout that led to declining revenues.

Bitstamp has experienced many boom-and-bust cycles in crypto, and Graftieaux appears to be confident that it will be able to weather another cryptocurrency crisis. The Luxembourg-headquartered exchange, which was founded all the way back in 2011, is one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies that remains operational today.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Shorts Getting Annihilated as Price Surges 7% in Minutes
10/25/2022 - 17:25
Ethereum (ETH) Shorts Getting Annihilated as Price Surges 7% in Minutes
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Toncoin (TON) Up as Telegram Rival WhatsApp Crashes
10/25/2022 - 16:15
Toncoin (TON) Up as Telegram Rival WhatsApp Crashes
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 11 Trillion SHIB Swapped in Last 24 Hours as Price Reclaims Key Level
10/25/2022 - 15:45
11 Trillion SHIB Swapped in Last 24 Hours as Price Reclaims Key Level
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide