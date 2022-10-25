SHIB Metaverse: Major New Upgrade Revealed

SHIB team has finally spread word about new upgrade for metaverse, showing important new hub

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The team that is building SHIB Metaverse has revealed new concept art for the future virtual SHIB-themed universe.

In the meantime, SHIB adoption keeps expanding, giving the meme coin more new use cases.

SHIB The Metaverse Growth Dunes First Concept Art Reveal



Read more..https://t.co/llNHyaFpge — SHIB The Metaverse (@ShibTheMV) October 25, 2022

Concept art of new hub presented

According to a recent blog post, the SHIB Metaverse team has released the concept art for a new hub for the metaverse called Dunes. The metaverse is being created in collaboration with THE THIRD FLOOR visualization studio.

This is not the first concept art related to the metaverse that is being built. Previously, the concept arts of WAGMI Temple, Canyon and Rocket Pond were revealed.

Ads

The concept art of the Dunes hub (a piece of land in a metaverse that is reserved for buyers or will be unlocked for free upon launch) shows a place full of mounds of sand with oases around. Those have quite a contemporary look — mostly that of glitzy skyscrapers — and give one a sense of protection in the sands and a feeling of staying in a shelter after overcoming an obstacle.

The blog post says that the art concept, which is basically black and white sketches, "include[s] a strong, physical, powerful potential, especially in abstract artwork."

While making up the art concept of Dunes, the creators got their inspiration from various types of mirages, oases, Egyptian pyramids, Great Sand Dune National Park in Colorado, Dubai skyscrapers, the Sahara Desert and other locations and global sights of interest.

The previously released art concepts of the Temple, Canyon and Rocket Pond were each important for the future metaverse, just like Dunes.

Two real-estate platforms adopt SHIB

Four days ago, on Oct. 21, major crypto payment gateway BitPay announced that it had inked two new partnerships to extend cryptocurrency adoption.

Now, it has two large real estate companies on its list of partners — Pacaso and Condos.com — that have started accepting crypto for their services and, in particular, meme token Shiba Inu.

Apart from SHIB, BitPay allows companies to take payments in Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, DOGE, Wrapped Bitcoin and other coins.