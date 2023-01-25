Shiba Inu Burn Rate at 1,000% Increase as More Than 110 Million SHIB Destroyed

Wed, 01/25/2023 - 08:21
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Meme token's rise in burning volume might be reflection of increased outflows
Shiba Inu Burn Rate at 1,000% Increase as More Than 110 Million SHIB Destroyed
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The burn rate of one of the biggest meme tokens on the market is on the rise once again. In the last 24 hours, more than 110 million SHIB tokens have been removed from circulation, and the overall number of burned tokens is still rising. The 700% rise occurs amid SHIB's reversal from the important resistance level.

A high burn rate on the Shiba Inu network is the result of increasing activity on the blockchain. As more users transfer, pay or utilize Shiba Inu in any way, more tokens are sent to the burn address, where they are going to stay for good.

Shiba Inu burn
Source: Shibburn

As we have mentioned numerous times, at least a 100 million SHIB burn per day would be enough to slowly push Shiba Inu to scarcity and notably decrease the pressure on the token's market performance.

Shiba Inu's market performance

Unfortunately, the latest performance of SHIB on the market was not as desirable as it could be, as the asset could not break the three-month-old trendline resistance, which has been acting as a barrier between the up- and downtrend.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rise Continues as Burn Rate Hits Triple Digits: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 23

The reversal most likely led to the spike in the number of transactions on the network as investors most likely tried to quickly close their positions to avoid further losses caused by a potential market-wide reversal.

Luckily, Shiba Inu was not as heavily leveraged as other assets, and the 10% correction around the resistance level was not fueled by the enormous liquidation volume on the market. At press time, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011 and may still reverse upwards, as it successfully remains above the 200-day moving average.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image You Shouldn't Be Bearish on Solana (SOL), Says Analyst
01/25/2023 - 10:18
You Shouldn't Be Bearish on Solana (SOL), Says Analyst
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Cools, Here's Top Reason Why
01/25/2023 - 09:51
Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Cools, Here's Top Reason Why
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Peter Schiff Comments on His Bad Bitcoin Advice and Speaks About $100,000 for BTC
01/25/2023 - 09:34
Peter Schiff Comments on His Bad Bitcoin Advice and Speaks About $100,000 for BTC
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev