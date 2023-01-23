'If SHIB Gets to $0.01,' David Gokhshtein Might Take This Action: Details

SHIB was trading at $0.000012, marginally up in last 24 hours

In his recent tweet, Gokhshtein Media founder David Gokhshtein urges SHIB to reach $0.01 "so he could delete his Twitter account."

"SHIB, please hit one cent so I can delete this Twitter account," Gokhshtein wrote.

It would not be the first time Gokhshtein urged the dog-themed cryptocurrency to reach this price milestone. As reported earlier, Gokhshtein pleaded with SHIB to reach the $0.01 level, asking it to "do him a favor."

Gokhshtein, an ardent supporter of dog-themed cryptocurrencies Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, recently hinted he had been loading up on SHIB while asking his followers if they did, too.

The founder of Gokhshtein Media earlier shared that when SHIB reaches the $0.01 mark, "he will be out," implying he would sell his assets to make profits once SHIB gets to this price milestone.

So, Gokhshtein saying he might delete his Twitter account might mean he would sail off into the sunset when he cashed out on his holdings once SHIB reached a penny.

SHIB to $0.01

At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.000012, marginally up in the last 24 hours. SHIB would have to rally 83,233% from its current price to reach the $0.01 mark.

Given that Shiba Inu rallied millions of percent in 2021 to an all-time high of $0.000088, this could be a reasonable fantasy.

However, in the responses provided to Gokhshtein's tweet, Caleb Franzen suggested that SHIB might need to reach a market capitalization of $5.9 trillion to reach a penny. However, Franzen did not explain how he arrived at his calculation.

For comparison, Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency, has a market price of $22,898 and a valuation of $441 billion.

SHIB ranks as the 13th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $6.6 billion. While the SHIB price might be boosted by several positive catalysts in the short term, the general market conditions might be a key item to consider.