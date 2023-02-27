Shiba Inu Bone Large Holder With Million Tokens Appears Ahead of Shibarium Layer 2

Mon, 02/27/2023 - 12:30
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Whales accumulating BONE and SHIB ahead of Shibarium launch
Shiba Inu Bone Large Holder With Million Tokens Appears Ahead of Shibarium Layer 2
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Expectations remain in place ahead of the Layer 2 Shibarium beta launch. Validators, who are instrumental members of the Shibarium network, would be required to stake a specific amount of BONE.

Ahead of the much-anticipated launch, whales or large holders are accumulating BONE.

As reported by WhaleStats, BONE ranks among the top 10 purchased tokens for the 100 biggest ETH whales in the last 24 hours.

A Shiba Inu community member, @dezaxe, brings attention to a mysterious BONE holder who owns 1,000,002 BONE tokens. He points out that there are not "many people who hold this kind of BONE amount."

Aside from the interest shown in BONE, which is a gas token for the upcoming Shibarium, whales are showing similar interest in the SHIB token.

According to WhaleStats, in recent hours, an ETH whale named "BlueWhale0068" bought 91,956,507,830 SHIB worth $1,162,330.

Upcoming Shibarium

Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has announced an intake system that was created to support those interested in doing anything for Shiba Inu.

As stated by Kusama, the intake system would allow Shibarium's reach with professional companies to grow and also help find the right validators.

Related
Shibarium Central Token Enters Top 100 Cryptos for First Time in History

With the intake system now available, the SHIB lead developer says the document release will begin, as well as updating the Wiki, and releasing the beta as soon as possible.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #BONE #Shibarium
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Robinhood’s Crypto Business Under Fire from SEC
02/28/2023 - 06:01
Robinhood’s Crypto Business Under Fire from SEC
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Solana (SOL) Founder Explains Blockchain’s Unique Approach to Security and Performance
02/27/2023 - 20:30
Solana (SOL) Founder Explains Blockchain’s Unique Approach to Security and Performance
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Price Analysis for February 27
02/27/2023 - 19:00
SHIB Price Analysis for February 27
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Robinhood’s Crypto Business Under Fire from SEC
Robinhood’s Crypto Business Under Fire from SEC
Solana (SOL) Founder Explains Blockchain’s Unique Approach to Security and Performance
Solana (SOL) Founder Explains Blockchain’s Unique Approach to Security and Performance
SHIB Price Analysis for February 27
SHIB Price Analysis for February 27
BUSD Booted from Coinbase: What You Need to Know
BUSD Booted from Coinbase: What You Need to Know
XRP Looks Desperate as Asset, Here's What Can Change Situation
XRP Looks Desperate as Asset, Here's What Can Change Situation
XRP/USDD Pair Attracts Zero Trading Fees on Crypto Exchange Huobi: Details
XRP/USDD Pair Attracts Zero Trading Fees on Crypto Exchange Huobi: Details
Ex-Ripple Official Admits to Running Market Maker on XRP Ledger
Ex-Ripple Official Admits to Running Market Maker on XRP Ledger
SHIB Lead Dev's Hints Led to Important Debut, New SHIB Pair Added by Binance US, 2.24 Trillion SHIB Liquidated by Bankrupt Crypto Broker: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
SHIB Lead Dev's Hints Led to Important Debut, New SHIB Pair Added by Binance US, 2.24 Trillion SHIB Liquidated by Bankrupt Crypto Broker: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
What Do Coinbase Transfers Mean for Bitcoin (BTC) Price? Here's What This Analyst Has to Say
What Do Coinbase Transfers Mean for Bitcoin (BTC) Price? Here's What This Analyst Has to Say
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 27
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 27
Show all