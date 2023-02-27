Shiba Inu Bone Large Holder With Million Tokens Appears Ahead of Shibarium Layer 2

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Expectations remain in place ahead of the Layer 2 Shibarium beta launch. Validators, who are instrumental members of the Shibarium network, would be required to stake a specific amount of BONE.

Ahead of the much-anticipated launch, whales or large holders are accumulating BONE.

As reported by WhaleStats, BONE ranks among the top 10 purchased tokens for the 100 biggest ETH whales in the last 24 hours.

A Shiba Inu community member, @dezaxe, brings attention to a mysterious BONE holder who owns 1,000,002 BONE tokens. He points out that there are not "many people who hold this kind of BONE amount."

A #BONE whale is active with $PAW @PawShibarium



This is the wallet that funded the Gate,io giveaway and he hold 1,000,002 #BONE



There aren't many people who hold this kind of #BONE amount, do you think this could be an OG #SHIB person? 🧐https://t.co/w1qEk1Opsh — SHIBARMY CANADA (@Dezaxe) February 27, 2023

Aside from the interest shown in BONE, which is a gas token for the upcoming Shibarium, whales are showing similar interest in the SHIB token.

According to WhaleStats, in recent hours, an ETH whale named "BlueWhale0068" bought 91,956,507,830 SHIB worth $1,162,330.

Upcoming Shibarium

Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has announced an intake system that was created to support those interested in doing anything for Shiba Inu.

As stated by Kusama, the intake system would allow Shibarium's reach with professional companies to grow and also help find the right validators.

With the intake system now available, the SHIB lead developer says the document release will begin, as well as updating the Wiki, and releasing the beta as soon as possible.