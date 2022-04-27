Shiba Inu and Other Cryptos Now Accepted on This Esports App Through FTX: Details

Wed, 04/27/2022 - 11:42
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
ThriveFantasy announced its partnership with FTX to allow crypto transactions
Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies are now accepted by player prop daily fantasy sports and Esports platform, ThriveFantasy. In a release, ThriveFantasy announced its partnership with FTX to allow crypto transactions on the platform.

ThriveFantasy is a daily fantasy sports and esports app for player props. Thrive offers contests for traditional sports such as the NFL, NBA MLB, PGA, NHL, soccer and cricket, along with esports titles such as Dota 2.

FTX listed SHIB in May 2021 following its impressive rally. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Uniswap and Dogecoin are among several cryptocurrencies supported by FTX.

Shiba Inu acceptance has also gained traction via BitPay as several companies such as SlingTV, American Cancer Society, Newegg, Menufy, Carolina Hurricanes and Twitch are accepting SHIB via BitPay at the moment.

As reported by U.Today, other companies accepting SHIB along with other cryptocurrencies are U.S.-based logistics company NOYACK Logistics Income, subscription management software company Ubersmith, Bake N More cafe based in Dubai and several more.

Shiba Inu's recent developments

The recently launched Shiba Inu burn portal continues to gain immense momentum. As covered by U.Today, more than 15 billion tokens have been burned as SHIB owners burned their tokens en masse. As stated on the burnshibaswap website, scarcity (created by burning) can increase the price of the tokens, benefiting investors, yet it is not always guaranteed.

Shiba Inu dipped to lows of $0.0000225 on April 26 before a slight rebound to $0.0002399. Now, SHIB is trading at $0.0000232, giving whales ample opportunity to buy at a discount.

As reported by WhaleStats, Ethereum whale "BlueWhale0073" has bought another 70,000,000,000 Shiba Inu worth $1,619,800. Shiba Inu has again become the biggest token by USD value for whales.

article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

