Shiba Inu and 50 Other Crypto Transactions Supported via MasterCard Innovation for UK Users

UK users to transact Shiba Inu and 50 other cryptos through CoinJar Card

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrency users in the U.K. can now transact Shiba Inu and 50 other cryptos through the CoinJar Cryptocurrency Card.

We're thrilled to announce the launch of CoinJar Card, the UK’s first full-service cryptocurrency card.https://t.co/PsEfXIuOSQ — CoinJar (@GetCoinJar) February 17, 2022

The GBP-native, cryptocurrency-to-fiat MasterCard debit card powered by CoinJar and EML payments will now allow U.K. customers to make purchases by instantly converting cryptocurrencies into fiat currency, everywhere MasterCard is accepted.

Established in 2013, CoinJar is one of the longest-running digital currency exchanges in the world allowing users to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. CoinJar has reportedly helped users conduct billions of dollars worth of transactions in Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies with over 500,000 customers in the U.K. and Australia.

The CoinJar Card works with close to 50 cryptocurrencies supported by CoinJar, such as Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and several others.

Cryptocurrency acceptance grows

In Dec. 2021, Flexa, a cryptocurrency payments company backed by the Winklevoss twins, announced adding support for Shiba Inu, thus making SHIB spendable in roughly 40,000 stores across the U.S.

The extensive list of Flexa-supported merchants includes video game seller GameStop, luxury retailer Nordstrom, home improvement company Lowe's, pet retailer Petco, domestic merchandise and home furnishings company Bed Bath & Beyond, beauty chain Ulta Beauty and plenty of other major retailers.

BitPay, another payments company, announced SHIB integration in December 2021.