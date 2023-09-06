SHIB Token LEASH Price Rises as It Gets Added by Australia-Based Exchange

Since the recent much-expected release of the Shibarium network, Shiba Inu tokens have been seeing numerous new listings on various crypto exchanges.

LEASH listed by GroveX

After the recent announcement of adding support for Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) token, Australia-based digital currency exchange platform GroveX has announced that it will be listing another token from the Shibarium trifecta, Doge Killer (LEASH), too.

The token will be traded in LEASH/USDT and LEASH/BUSD pairs on GroveX. Deposits for LEASH have already been opened, according to the X post of the platform. Withdrawals and trading will begin on Sept. 11 at 7:00 p.m. AEST.

As if responding to this move, the LEASH token price went up by 2.33% on the OKX exchange. However, by now, this price growth has already been eliminated. The token is changing hands at $359.5 at the time of this writing.

Three weeks ago, LEASH was listed by top-tier exchange Crypto.com. The Shiba Inu team offers users to stake their LEASH tokens on the ShibaSwap DEX in return for substantial rewards.

Shibarium smashes major new record, burn rate jumps

According to Shibariumscan, just a week after the restart of this Layer 2 blockchain, the level of user activity on it has surged to levels that allowed Shibarium to see the total count of transactions surpass 1.1 million.

The same happened to the wallet count at the end of last week; now, there is a total of 1,118,046 wallet addresses.

In other news, the SHIB burn rate has shown a substantial recovery today, surging by 721.17%. A total of 77,423,226 SHIB meme coins were transferred to dead-end wallets. The largest burn transaction performed 15 hours ago carried 21,184,953 SHIB.

Shiba Inu price begins to recover

Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu exchange rate against the USD has demonstrated an increase over the past 24 hours, rising by 4.40%; the price jumped from $0.00000741 to the $0.00000774 mark. Still, this is far from last month's massive gains, when Shiba Inu had burned one zero in its price and traded above the $0.00001 level. Overall, in the past week, the prominent meme coin has been down more than 7% so far.

On Tuesday, the burn rate plunged to nearly minus 80% as merely nine million SHIB was locked in unspendable wallets. This happened after the pseudonymous leader of Shiba Inu, Shytoshi Kusama, stated on Discord that he believes adoption of Shibarium blockchain is far more important for price growth than SHIB burns.