Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Teasing Community with "Exclusive Exclusive"

Sun, 08/13/2023 - 18:52
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu's lead, Shytoshi Kusama, stokes anticipation by teasing a major announcement
Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Teasing Community with "Exclusive Exclusive"
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu's lead Shytoshi Kusama has hinted at an upcoming announcement specifically targeted toward LEASH token holders.

Earlier today, Kusama shared plans to reveal something special on Tuesday at 1 p.m. EST, and a day later, a new utility for the Leash token will be introduced.

The Leash token, often referred to as the "Doge Killer," is one of the three native tokens within the Shiba Inu ecosystem (alongside BONE and SHIB). When staked on ShibaSwap, LEASH offers its holders the opportunity for substantial rewards.  

Data from CoinGecko reveals its current price stands at $562.40. Its market cap is hovering around $60.16 million.

Related
Coinbase v. SEC: Crypto Exchange Makes Big Step Toward Victory

Community response to Kusama's hint has been mixed: many are eagerly awaiting the announcement, but some adopt a more cautious stance, stressing the need for the Shiba Inu leadership to uphold their promises.

Further adding to the anticipation is the yet-to-be-released Shibarium layer-2 solution, which was originally slated for an August debut.

This enhancement, aimed at increasing transaction speed and reducing fees, has not seen its mainnet launch as of Aug. 13. Despite the wait, the Shiba Inu team has continued to promote what they've dubbed the "Summer of Shibarium," suggesting more announcements might be on the horizon soon.

At the same time, the Shiba Inu team recently urged the cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin to list the BONE and LEASH tokens. 

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 13
08/13/2023 - 18:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 13
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 13
08/13/2023 - 14:58
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 13
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Cardano Founder Takes Swipe at Ethereum Amid Staking Debate
08/13/2023 - 14:43
Cardano Founder Takes Swipe at Ethereum Amid Staking Debate
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya