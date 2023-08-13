Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Teasing Community with "Exclusive Exclusive"

Shiba Inu's lead Shytoshi Kusama has hinted at an upcoming announcement specifically targeted toward LEASH token holders.

Earlier today, Kusama shared plans to reveal something special on Tuesday at 1 p.m. EST, and a day later, a new utility for the Leash token will be introduced.

The Leash token, often referred to as the "Doge Killer," is one of the three native tokens within the Shiba Inu ecosystem (alongside BONE and SHIB). When staked on ShibaSwap, LEASH offers its holders the opportunity for substantial rewards.

Data from CoinGecko reveals its current price stands at $562.40. Its market cap is hovering around $60.16 million.

Community response to Kusama's hint has been mixed: many are eagerly awaiting the announcement, but some adopt a more cautious stance, stressing the need for the Shiba Inu leadership to uphold their promises.

Further adding to the anticipation is the yet-to-be-released Shibarium layer-2 solution, which was originally slated for an August debut.

This enhancement, aimed at increasing transaction speed and reducing fees, has not seen its mainnet launch as of Aug. 13. Despite the wait, the Shiba Inu team has continued to promote what they've dubbed the "Summer of Shibarium," suggesting more announcements might be on the horizon soon.

At the same time, the Shiba Inu team recently urged the cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin to list the BONE and LEASH tokens.