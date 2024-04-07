Advertisement
AD

    SHIB to $0.000045? 58 Trillion Shiba Inu Separates SHIB Price From Next Big Milestone

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    As Shiba Inu surges by 7.4%, reclaiming its position above $0.000028, all eyes are on its potential journey toward elusive $0.000045 milestone
    Sun, 7/04/2024 - 13:59
    SHIB to $0.000045? 58 Trillion Shiba Inu Separates SHIB Price From Next Big Milestone
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In recent days, the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has surged by 7.4%, reclaiming its position above the $0.000028 mark. This resurgence has reignited optimism within the SHIB community, prompting discussions on the potential for a sustained upward trend.

    Advertisement

    However, amid this renewed enthusiasm, a critical question emerges: Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) replicate its March success and ascend to $0.000045? A thorough analysis of on-chain data sheds light on the current market dynamics surrounding the cryptocurrency.

    Related
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 6,823% in Key Metric

    According to data from IntoTheBlock, a substantial 58 trillion SHIB, accounting for 9.84% of the total circulating volume, are concentrated between the current price and the desired $0.000045 per SHIB milestone. This concentration spans across 250,590 wallets, presenting a significant obstacle to Shiba Inu's upward trajectory.

    ""
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Further analysis reveals that subsequent price ranges beyond $0.000028 exhibit a notably lower concentration of SHIB, emphasizing the critical importance of overcoming the current barrier for substantial price appreciation.

    ""
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    With Shiba Inu now situated between two distinct holder groups — those facing losses and others realizing profits or mitigating negative PnL — a pivotal moment in its journey has emerged.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Team Member Issues Critical Alert to SHIB Community: Details

    As speculation heightens and anticipation mounts, the overarching question persists: What does the future hold for Shiba Inu? Whether SHIB can surpass the 58 trillion barrier and advance toward the coveted $0.000045 milestone remains an interesting space to watch.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars 5% as Crucial Metrics Go Bullish
    2024/04/07 13:55
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars 5% as Crucial Metrics Go Bullish
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 7
    2024/04/07 13:55
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 7
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Solana (SOL) About to Explode? Hidden Metric Tells a Lot
    2024/04/07 13:55
    Solana (SOL) About to Explode? Hidden Metric Tells a Lot
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Slash Fintech and dYdX Japan Launch Joint Marketing Event to Expand in the Asian Market
    Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: Find Out How to Make the Most of the Current Bull Run
    FuturesAI Launches Referral Program with Exclusive Deposit Bonus
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB to $0.000045? 58 Trillion Shiba Inu Separates SHIB Price From Next Big Milestone
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars 5% as Crucial Metrics Go Bullish
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 7
    Show all