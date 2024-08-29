SHIB Team Excites Community with Bullish Vitalik Buterin Post

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The official Shiba Inu account on the X social media network has caught the attention of the SHIB army by publishing a “bull” post that was inspired by Vitalik Buterin.

The Ethereum cofounder recently issued a similar post on his X handle, thus initiating a short-lived ETH price increase.

"Shiba is good," SHIB team says

The SHIB account published an image of a bull on a rock. The bull is wearing a piece of paper on a chain, and it says “Shiba is good.” The original post with the same bull and the sign “Ethereum is good” was published by Canadian developer with Russian roots Vitalik Buterin a week ago.

Buterin admitted that he had recently been told he should do “less philosophizing” on X and show his bullish attitude to his own cryptocurrency. Hence, the tweet with the bull generated in a cartoonish graphic style. That post caused the second largest crypto to put up a brief price surge.

On Aug. 27, Buterin again published a tweet with an AI-generated image saying “Bullish on Flux. Bullish on Ethereum,” once again yielding to the request to be bullish on ETH on X at least occasionally.

The SHIB team’s bull post triggered the excitement of the Shiba Inu community as they began to publish responses, agreeing with the post and also sharing AI-generated images of Shiba Inu.

Over the last 24 hours, the second biggest canine-themed meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, has managed to perform a nearly 4% price increase and is changing hands at $0.00001412.

Buterin holds almost his entire fortune in ETH

In a recent tweet, Buterin revealed some important details related to his cryptocurrency wealth. The first thing is that he holds 90% of it in Ethereum.

The reason for that is that he is indeed bullish on the cryptocurrency’s future as a store of value and its large potential as a DeFi network. This confession drew a positive reaction from the ETH community, showing its excitement.

Besides, in another tweet, Buterin revealed how much he gets paid per year at the Ethereum Foundation. It turned out to be 182,000 SGD per year, which is the equivalent of approximately $139,500. However, his total wealth, according to Forbes data published in 2022, exceeds $1.5 billion worth of crypto.