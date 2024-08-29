    SHIB Team Excites Community with Bullish Vitalik Buterin Post

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu team has published 'bullish' post inspired by Ethereum leader Vitalik Buterin
    Thu, 29/08/2024 - 7:48
    SHIB Team Excites Community with Bullish Vitalik Buterin Post
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The official Shiba Inu account on the X social media network has caught the attention of the SHIB army by publishing a “bull” post that was inspired by Vitalik Buterin.

    The Ethereum cofounder recently issued a similar post on his X handle, thus initiating a short-lived ETH price increase.

    "Shiba is good," SHIB team says

    The SHIB account published an image of a bull on a rock. The bull is wearing a piece of paper on a chain, and it says “Shiba is good.” The original post with the same bull and the sign “Ethereum is good” was published by Canadian developer with Russian roots Vitalik Buterin a week ago.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Burns Stablecoin Tokens
    Ethereum (ETH) Hopes Are Gone, Bitcoin (BTC) Crashes Down as Price Returns to 200 EMA, Bearish Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reversal Coming
    Leading Satoshi Candidate Passed Away 10 Years Ago
    AVAX and LINK Offered to Retail Investors in Hong Kong

    Buterin admitted that he had recently been told he should do “less philosophizing” on X and show his bullish attitude to his own cryptocurrency. Hence, the tweet with the bull generated in a cartoonish graphic style. That post caused the second largest crypto to put up a brief price surge.

    Advertisement

    On Aug. 27, Buterin again published a tweet with an AI-generated image saying “Bullish on Flux. Bullish on Ethereum,” once again yielding to the request to be bullish on ETH on X at least occasionally.

    The SHIB team’s bull post triggered the excitement of the Shiba Inu community as they began to publish responses, agreeing with the post and also sharing AI-generated images of Shiba Inu.

    Over the last 24 hours, the second biggest canine-themed meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, has managed to perform a nearly 4% price increase and is changing hands at $0.00001412.

    Related
    Vitalik Buterin Holds 90% of His Worth in Ethereum: Statement
    Wed, 08/28/2024 - 08:52
    Vitalik Buterin Holds 90% of His Worth in Ethereum: Statement
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Buterin holds almost his entire fortune in ETH

    In a recent tweet, Buterin revealed some important details related to his cryptocurrency wealth. The first thing is that he holds 90% of it in Ethereum.

    The reason for that is that he is indeed bullish on the cryptocurrency’s future as a store of value and its large potential as a DeFi network. This confession drew a positive reaction from the ETH community, showing its excitement.

    Besides, in another tweet, Buterin revealed how much he gets paid per year at the Ethereum Foundation. It turned out to be 182,000 SGD per year, which is the equivalent of approximately $139,500. However, his total wealth, according to Forbes data published in 2022, exceeds $1.5 billion worth of crypto.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Ethereum News #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 29, 2024 - 7:51
    JPMorgan Pans Ethereum ETFs
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Aug 29, 2024 - 5:53
    Ripple Burns Stablecoin Tokens
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Visiion.io Presents Its New Boutique Exchange to Simplify Crypto Trading for All
    Hong Kong Web3 Festival Set for Its Third Edition from April 6 to 9, 2025
    Reactive Network Hackathon launches to foster the development of a thriving Web3 ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    JPMorgan Pans Ethereum ETFs
    SHIB Team Excites Community with Bullish Vitalik Buterin Post
    Ripple Burns Stablecoin Tokens
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD