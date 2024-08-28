Crucial Warning to SHIB Army Dropped by Shiba Inu Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Pseudonymous marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team known as Lucie has addressed the global SHIB army with a vital message, giving them a “friendly reminder” about memes and the “wild world of crypto” in general.

Meanwhile, the popular meme cryptocurrency SHIB has faced a massive price decline overnight, following the crash of Bitcoin.

SHIB marketing lead's warning to community

Speaking on behalf of the SHIB developer team, Lucie warned the Shiba Inu community that while everybody likes memes and meme coins, they must not forget to “DYOR” – a popular abbreviation in the crypto space which stands for “do your own research” when planning to invest in new meme cryptocurrencies or cryptos in general.

“Remember, in the wild world of crypto, no one’s really your friend,” Lucie warned the SHIB army once again, adding: “So, keep your wits sharp and your boots ready for anything!”

Howdy, Shibarmy! 🤠



Just a friendly reminder: while these memes are all in good fun, don't forget to **DYOR**—do your own research!



Remember, in the wild world of crypto, no one’s really your friend.



— 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) August 28, 2024

Lucie praises artificial intelligence tech

On Tuesday, Lucie published a tweet, in which she gave praise to the emerging and strengthening AI technology, which is currently used by many particularly in the sphere of art, letting users generate various images without mastering such artists and designers’ professional software as Photoshop.

Lucie tweeted that AI has removed “limits to your creativity” as she shared a pfp (“proof and profile picture) of the mysterious SHIB leader Shytoshi Kusama from 2021. Shytoshi continues to remain pseudonymous. This year, however, he did emerge in several public blockchain events (in Japan, Kyoto and India, Mumbai) and then gave a video interview to a leading UAE news outlet. However, in all these cases, he appeared wearing a mask.

Thanks to AI, there are no limits to your creativity. If you'd like to contribute, join our SHIBARMY community of active supporters by sharing your artwork and blogs with us.



— 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) August 27, 2024

He stated that he does not intend to reveal his true face since he believes himself not to be so important and putting the success of SHIB down to the SHIB team and the Shiba Inu community.

SHIB market performance

Over the past day, the 13th largest cryptocurrency in terms of the market capitalization size, SHIB, has faced a massive decline, falling by 7.63%. The second most popular canine crypto declined from $0.00001479 to the $0.00001366 price mark, where it is changing hands at the time of writing this material.

This price drop is following the big 5.56% Bitcoin has seen overnight as it fell below $59,000 from slightly above $62,000.