    Crucial Warning to SHIB Army Dropped by Shiba Inu Team

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu team is once again warning its community to beware of certain threats in the crypto space
    Wed, 28/08/2024 - 8:02
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Pseudonymous marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team known as Lucie has addressed the global SHIB army with a vital message, giving them a “friendly reminder” about memes and the “wild world of crypto” in general.

    Meanwhile, the popular meme cryptocurrency SHIB has faced a massive price decline overnight, following the crash of Bitcoin.

    SHIB marketing lead's warning to community

    Speaking on behalf of the SHIB developer team, Lucie warned the Shiba Inu community that while everybody likes memes and meme coins, they must not forget to “DYOR” – a popular abbreviation in the crypto space which stands for “do your own research” when planning to invest in new meme cryptocurrencies or cryptos in general.

    “Remember, in the wild world of crypto, no one’s really your friend,” Lucie warned the SHIB army once again, adding: “So, keep your wits sharp and your boots ready for anything!”

    Lucie praises artificial intelligence tech

    On Tuesday, Lucie published a tweet, in which she gave praise to the emerging and strengthening AI technology, which is currently used by many particularly in the sphere of art, letting users generate various images without mastering such artists and designers’ professional software as Photoshop.

    Lucie tweeted that AI has removed “limits to your creativity” as she shared a pfp (“proof and profile picture) of the mysterious SHIB leader Shytoshi Kusama from 2021. Shytoshi continues to remain pseudonymous. This year, however, he did emerge in several public blockchain events (in Japan, Kyoto and India, Mumbai) and then gave a video interview to a leading UAE news outlet. However, in all these cases, he appeared wearing a mask.

    He stated that he does not intend to reveal his true face since he believes himself not to be so important and putting the success of SHIB down to the SHIB team and the Shiba Inu community.

    SHIB market performance

    Over the past day, the 13th largest cryptocurrency in terms of the market capitalization size, SHIB, has faced a massive decline, falling by 7.63%. The second most popular canine crypto declined from $0.00001479 to the $0.00001366 price mark, where it is changing hands at the time of writing this material.

    This price drop is following the big 5.56% Bitcoin has seen overnight as it fell below $59,000 from slightly above $62,000.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

