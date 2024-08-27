    Vitalik Buterin Delivers Epic 'Bullish on Ethereum' Commentary

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Vitalik Buterin posts AI-generated bull image, showing his bullish stance on Ethereum and fueling meme coin trend
    Tue, 27/08/2024 - 10:07
    An epic new bull post was released today by Vitalik Buterin, as the Ethereum founder seems to have found a new way to communicate his stance on the altcoin through AI-generated images. 

    When asked if he could manage to at least occasionally be bullish on ETH on social media, given that the community's morale is currently low, Buterin once again posted an image of a bull holding up a sign that read: "Bullish on Flux, Bullish on Ethereum."

    Last time it was also a bull with a sign, and this time is no different. As he further explains, the picture was created with FLUX.1 app from AI start-up Black Forest and locally generated on a laptop with 4070 GPU, in two shots with minor gimping and inpainting.

    Bull becomes new meme coin hero

    What exactly Buterin wanted to say is clear from one side and not from the other. Even if it is not sarcasm, as it seems, the end product of such "bullposting" remains highly doubtful. If it is not serious and just made to fend off annoying questions about the price of ETH, in this case, Buterin's strategy is working, as all the replies to this post were filled with memes and meme coin shills.

    The latter, by the way, is how things turned out, with Buterin posting literal bulls as this particular animal became the new "meta" in the meme cryptocurrency space, in contrast to cats, dogs and frogs.

    Even though the Ethereum price does not show exceptional performance compared to Bitcoin, Solana and a myriad of other altcoins, those who trade meme coins are sure to make a profit on such "bull posts" from Buterin.

    It should be noted, however, that the meme crypto space is literally a natural selection and PvP space right now, so a very small percentage of participants is likely to make it out of the trenches.

