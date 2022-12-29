SHIB Price Goes Green as Coin Becomes One of Most Purchased Assets

Thu, 12/29/2022 - 15:42
article image
Yuri Molchan
Shiba Inu is again among assets that are most wanted by Ethereum whales
According to a tweet issued by WhaleStats wallet tracker a couple of hours ago, the second largest meme token Shiba Inu has again drawn significant interest from major whales on Ethereum. SHIB is also back among the top 10 holdings of these whales after a short break.

This has allowed the SHIB price to make some gains today, rising a tiny 2% in the past 24 hours.

Top 2,000 whales are after SHIB

WhaleStats spread the word about leading meme coin Shiba Inu springing to the top 10 list of the coins that the largest 2,000 wallet owners on Ethereum chain are buying most eagerly now.

SHIB is also currently favored by the top 100 whales too. It is among the largest holdings, along with small-cap tokens – stETH, DAI, etc – and such popular USD-backed stablecoins as USDT and USDC.

Overall, the top 100 wallets on the second largest blockchain, Ethereum, now hold $44,061,993 in Shiba Inu. That is the equivalent of 5,549,549,772,416 Shiba Inu coins.

Shiba Inu Burn Address Used by Vitalik Buterin Now Reaches 410 Trillion Burned SHIB

New Shibarium promises dropped by lead devs

As covered by U.Today earlier, lead developer of Shiba Inu Shytoshi Kusama said that he has been putting "a nice bow on it," apparently talking about the final steps in building Layer 2 protocol Shibarium.

One of other major developers, Trophias, also wrote on Discord that first the dev team had to upgrade the official SHIB website, then would come "docs, then beta," likely hinting at the launch of the beta version of the long-expected Shibarium.

