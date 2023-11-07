SHIB Partner Bad Idea AI (BAD) Plans to Leverage Elon Musk's Grok AI Bot

Shiba Inu-friendly AI-focused BAD token team plans to compare Grok and ChatGPT and use both to enhance their project

A recent X post published by the official Bad Idea AI (BAD) account reminds the community about the recent releases by the two AI-centered competing products – Open AI’s ChatGPT-4 Turbo for developers and Elon Musk’s Grok-1 model.

The BAD team considers leveraging both to expand their machine learning database and plans to compare Elon Musk’s product to that of Open AI, which he helped to fund eight years ago.

A few developments have piqued our interest, prompting us to explore ways to enhance #BADIDEAAI:



- OpenAI's latest offering for developers: GPT-4 Turbo

- The groundbreaking Grok-1 Model release



We're considering leveraging these to enrich our machine learning database. It could… pic.twitter.com/XTZdxh5WVZ — Bad Idea AI (@badideaai) November 7, 2023

Bad Idea AI is a partner of the Shiba Inu team and has been working together with Shytoshi Kusama’s team on several products recently. One of them has been launched in the “Shibarium Tech” channel recently.

Advertisement

ChatGPT v Grok

In 2015, Musk contributed an undisclosed amount of millions of USD to fund the creation of Open AI – back then, it was meant to be a non-profit research company. However, later on it was taken on by Microsoft, it’s non-commercial feature was removed and Elon Musk chose to leave.

Open AI created ChatGPT AI product and only recently launched in into public use. This winter, Musk accused the ChatGPT creators of making it “woke” – the chatbot provides answers that will not deliberately offend users while discussing religion, politics, sex and other sensitive topics. ChaGPT already has seen several iterations.

In response to that, this year, Musk set up his own AI company called xAI. Their first AI chatbot Grok was released last week for X platform users.

Anon developers launching hundreds of Grok tokens

As the Grok bot was launched, crypto developers decided to take advantage of that and launch tokens with names based on Grok to try and capitalize on Elon Musk’s recent AI product.

As reported by U.Today earlier, there are more than four hundred various Grok tokens that have been launched over the weekend with their makers remaining anonymous.

Per Fortune, their collective market capitalization value has surpassed several tens of millions of US dollars.

One of these coins was Grok (XAI). It was recently listed by a major exchange MEXC, and the price jumped almost 19% in light of that news. At the moment, however, the coin shows an 11% plunge.