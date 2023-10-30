Advertisement
SHIB Ally Bad Idea AI (BAD) Listed on Top Australian Exchange Upon Integrating Shibarium

article image
Yuri Molchan
AI-centered BAD token boasts new listing, joining the SHIB trifecta on this Australian crypto exchange
Mon, 10/30/2023 - 23:54
Cover image via www.freepik.com
The leading Australia-based crypto exchange GroveX has spread the word about adding support for another token related to the Layer-2 Shibarium blockchain, although this time related to it in an indirect way.

GroveX has listed Bad Idea AI (BAD) token, whose team is actively collaborating with the Shiba Inu team.

GroveX lists BAD after integrating Shibarium support

"Introducing BAD integration! Dive into the unique blend of Blockchain, AI & DAOs with $BAD," the recent X post made by the platform states. They published the ETH address for depositing BAD and added that trading starts today at 11:00 p.m. AEDT (7:00 a.m. EST).

As reported by U.Today last week, GroveX integrated the Shibarium blockchain developed by the SHIB team headed by Shytoshi Kusama and launched in the middle of August. The tweet from the GroveX CEO stated that this integration will make Shibarium one of the leading chains currently available on their wallet.

In September, another large crypto exchange listed BAD – MEXC, offering 50,000 USDT giveaways to celebrate the start of BAD trading.

Elon Musk 'Approves' DOGE Creator's Plan to Increase His X Earnings

GroveX lists Shibarium trifecta and PEPE

Earlier this year, GroveX gradually, one by one, added all three Shibarium tokens – Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) and Doge Killer (LEASH) to its trading list, expanding the utility of these tokens.

At the end of August, GroveX also added support for another popular meme coin, yet not connected to Shibarium in any way: PEPE. The meme cryptocurrency inspired by memes based on Pepe the Frog character popular on the Internet.

BAD and SHIB teams collaborating

Recently, the mysterious leader of the SHIB team, known under pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, tweeted that he had had a meeting with some members of the BAD team and they had discussed the "secret and not so secret AI initiatives for SHIB."

It seems that one of those has already been implemented recently on the "Shibarium Tech" Telegram channel recently as the BAD team and Shytoshi Kusama together launched an AI bot there.

The Bad Idea team post published on Oct. 24 mentioned that "this AI, sophisticated yet controversial, had the ability to analyse market trends, predict the outcomes of various strategies, and much more."

According to several messages published by the bot on the "Shibarium Tech" channel, its primary target there is to remove geo-restrictions and make access to high-end AI technologies more democratic that it is now.

Another important way this AI bot can help the SHIB team and its community is to make communication solutions more efficient. In one of the aforementioned messages, the bot stated that it will help the SHIB team to better interact with the community, as well as better spread the word about updates and cover news and events.

