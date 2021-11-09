lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

SHIB Is Coming Closer to One Million Holders, Here's What It Means for Dogecoin Competitor

Opinions
Tue, 11/09/2021 - 11:51
article image
Arman Shirinyan
More users are joining the Shiba Army, which will soon exceed the one million mark
SHIB Is Coming Closer to One Million Holders, Here's What It Means for Dogecoin Competitor
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

The number of Shiba Inu holders is coming closer to a million users, in addition to the overall growth of the network and the stabilization of the price action.

Rise in the number of holders

According to network statistics, more users are joining the Shiba Army, which currently counts 932,000 holders. The number has increased by approximately 5,000 holders since yesterday.

Number Of Holders CMC
Source: CoinMarketCap

The biggest spike in the number of Shiba Inu holders has appeared on Oct. 7, with more than 20,000 people joining the meme token rally.

What does it mean for Shiba?

The increasing number of token holders is an adoption indicator that can be used to track the overall volatility and expected behavior of an asset on the market.

Assets with a low number of holders are usually more volatile and tend to make large swings quite often. When coins receive more support from the community and attract investors, they tend to become more stable on the market in both bullish and bearish periods.

Related
"Dogecoin Killer" Shiba Inu Coming to Movie Theater Giant AMC

The similarities between Shiba Inu and Dogecoin cannot be overlooked since both projects exist as memes and have increasing community support; hence, Shiba Inu has all the chances to face the fate of its closest competitor.

But with a DeFi foundation and constant token burn, Shiba has more chances to keep the community's interest and find more use cases in the future.

SHIB Daily Chart
Source: TradingView

At press time, SHIB is trading at $0.000055 with only 0.2% of daily growth. Previously, SHIB retraced from the previous ATH by 50% and then swiftly recovered and gained back 45% to its value. Unfortunately, it dropped an additional 11% right after.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Digital Currencies to Be Considered as Legal Tender: European Central Bank
11/09/2021 - 13:24
Digital Currencies to Be Considered as Legal Tender: European Central Bank
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image SHIB Is Coming Closer to One Million Holders, Here's What It Means for Dogecoin Competitor
11/09/2021 - 11:51
SHIB Is Coming Closer to One Million Holders, Here's What It Means for Dogecoin Competitor
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image First-Ever Solana Mobile Wallet to Be Released by SolFlare
11/09/2021 - 11:51
First-Ever Solana Mobile Wallet to Be Released by SolFlare
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov