lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Dogecoin Price Jumps 11% Following Core Update News

Opinions
Mon, 11/08/2021 - 11:52
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Dogecoin's pump has been fueled by the most recent news and rising market sentiment
Dogecoin Price Jumps 11% Following Core Update News
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Following the Dogecoin Core 1.14.5 update announcement, the meme-based coin jumped in price by 11% but then rapidly retraced, losing approximately half of the day's profit, according to TradingView.

woj
woj

Another reason behind the sudden growth of the coin is the rally on the cryptocurrency market, which is now valued at $3 trillion. But the main fuel for the growth is the update, which led to the reduction in fees that has been endorsed by Elon Musk.

The fee reduction has also been warmly welcomed by the Dogecoin community, which is always up for the further decentralization of the network.

Related
Bitcoin Surpasses Tesla by Market Cap, Entering Top Eight Assets by Capitalization

In addition to the reduction of transaction costs, the update also improves the network's performance by fixing preexisting vulnerabilities that have caused issues for Dogecoin users.

Dogecoin Daily Chart
Source: TradingView

The rapid retrace on the market has most likely been caused by selling pressure close to the $0.3 price, which is the local top from which Doge retraced back to September's value.

Dogecoin has been steadily moving in an uptrend since the beginning of the month, gaining 43% in total with a local peak at $0.34—reached in August. At press time, Doge is trading with a $37 billion market capitalization, adding 7% to it.

#Dogecoin
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image 3 Reasons Why Ethereum Supply Shock Is Closer Than You Might Think
11/08/2021 - 13:28
3 Reasons Why Ethereum Supply Shock Is Closer Than You Might Think
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Dogecoin Price Jumps 11% Following Core Update News
11/08/2021 - 11:52
Dogecoin Price Jumps 11% Following Core Update News
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin Surpasses Tesla by Market Cap, Entering Top Eight Assets by Capitalization
11/08/2021 - 10:40
Bitcoin Surpasses Tesla by Market Cap, Entering Top Eight Assets by Capitalization
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan