    Massive 400 Billion SHIB from Early Whale Stuns Major US Exchange

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Recent analytics data reveals enormous amount of SHIB moved by an early whale to Gemini
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 9:20
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to the analytics X account @Spotonchain, earlier today, two staggering amounts of Shiba Inu meme coins were sold.

    This has happened as the second most popular in the market meme cryptocurrency SHIB has demonstrated a roughly 10% price decline as it reacted to Bitcoin’s recent bearish trajectory caused by the Fed Reserve’s statement and broken expectations of crypto holders.

    Early whale moves 400 billion SHIB to Gemini

    The aforementioned source of on-chain data reported that an early holder of Shiba Inu who had earned a whopping $108 million profit on SHIB had made another large deposit, moving an impressive 399.99 billion of this meme coin to the major US-headquartered crypto exchange Gemini. That amount of SHIB if sold would bring the whale slightly under $10 million.

    That whale purchased a jaw-dropping amount of SHIB on August 7, 2020 – 15.2 trillion – for just 10 ETH.

    This early whale now owns 2 trillion Shiba Inu worth $48.54 million, which constitutes an estimated overall profit of $107.7 million – that is his 3.7x return from his initial SHIB investment made four years ago.

    Whales selling SHIB as price plummets

    Another analytics report was published to show that SHIB whales seem to be liquidating all or at least large parts of their meme coin holdings as the SHIB price has demonstrated a roughly 10% decline over the past 24 hours.

    SHIB went from $0.00002618 down to the $0.00002345 level. By now, this deep decline has been partially recovered as SHIB has increased by a minor 2.64%.

    Over the past ten days, the popular meme cryptocurrency has lost more than 21%, plunging from $0.00003076 to $0.00002409, where it is changing hands at the time of writing this article.

    Other sources also show that whales have been sending their SHIB coins to exchanges, pushing down the price. The SHIB price mirrors the recent bearish move in the Bitcoin price, as BTC dropped by approximately 5%, briefly crashing below the $100,000 level.

    Following the recent announcement that the Fed Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points rather than 100 in 2025, the crypto market took a severe beating. By now, the largest cryptocurrency, BTC, has recovered a little, again trading above $101,000 and coming close to topping $102,000.

