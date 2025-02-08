Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Burns Soar 1,155% As 15,161,271 SHIB Disappears Forever

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 8/02/2025 - 8:40
    Advertisement
    SHIB Burns Soar 1,155% As 15,161,271 SHIB Disappears Forever
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shibburn blockchain tracker has revealed that over the past 24 hours, the SHIB army has managed to burn more than a dozen million meme coins out of the circulating supply, triggering a massive burn rate increase.

    Meanwhile, the price of the second most popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu continues to trade sideways, moving in the $0.00001530 range.

    SHIB burn rate skyrockets 1,155%

    A tweet recently published by Shibburn revealed that since last morning, the SHIB burn rate has demonstrated a substantial increase, going up as high as 1,155.95%. That massive increase was achieved thanks to a total of 15,161,271 SHIB getting removed from circulation.

    HOT Stories
    XRP One Step Closer to Wall Street, Here's How
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Why He Just Bought More Bitcoin (BTC)
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Death Cross Looms on Horizon, XRP Recovery Possible: Here's How, Can Ethereum (ETH) Come Back to $3,000?
    Decision on BlackRock Ethereum ETF Options Delayed by SEC

    The largest single amount of SHIB locked in unspendable wallets over that period of time comprises 14,089,269 SHIB.

    Advertisement

    As for the past week, here, despite the much bigger amount of meme coin transferred out of circulation, the weekly burn rate is deep in the red zone: minus 93.38% with 75,298,908 SHIB burned thanks to SHIB community’s cumulative efforts.

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Why He Just Bought More Bitcoin (BTC)
    Sat, 02/08/2025 - 07:47
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Why He Just Bought More Bitcoin (BTC)
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    $20,136,020 worth of SHIB leaves Kraken

    Earlier this week, a prominent blockchain sleuth Whale Alert detected a jaw-dropping amount of SHIB withdrawn from one of the largest and oldest U.S. cryptocurrency exchanges, Kraken.

    The data source revealed that 1,239,940,928,235 SHIB worth $20,136,020 was transferred from a Kraken wallet to an unknown blockchain wallet. However, Arkham Intelligence data tracker showed that that tremendous SHIB lump was sent to a wallet also associated with Kraken.

    But there was more — on that day, Arkham registered 733 billion SHIB of total outflows from that crypto trading platform.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 8, 2025 - 7:49
    XRP One Step Closer to Wall Street, Here's How
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Title news
    News
    Feb 8, 2025 - 7:47
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Why He Just Bought More Bitcoin (BTC)
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Partnr Launches to Connect Consumer Crypto with On-Chain AI Agents
    Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO West Coast 2025 in San Jose
    De.Fi Announces $DEFI Secondary Listings Across Multiple CEXs on February 7
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burns Soar 1,155% As 15,161,271 SHIB Disappears Forever
    XRP One Step Closer to Wall Street, Here's How
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Why He Just Bought More Bitcoin (BTC)
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD