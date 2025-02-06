Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    1.24 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 6/02/2025 - 14:41
    Advertisement
    1.24 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Another day, another massive crypto transfer. This time, it is Shiba Inu (SHIB) grabbing attention with a jaw-dropping 1.24 trillion SHIB - worth around $20.14 million - suddenly moving out of Kraken, one of the biggest U.S.-based exchanges. Blockchain tracking service Whale Alert was quick to flag the transaction: funds left Kraken wallet "0x6d0" and ended up in an address labeled "0x22a."

    Advertisement

    At first, the recipient seemed unknown. The wallet had only been active for three months, and its ownership was unclear. But deeper analysis from Arkham Intelligence changed the narrative. It turns out that the address is still connected to Kraken.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Dodge Death Cross If This Bounce Accelerates
    Thu, 02/06/2025 - 08:46
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Dodge Death Cross If This Bounce Accelerates
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    ‘Tricky Situation’: Ex-Binance CZ Warns Against Falling For This Half-Million USD Mistake
    Dogecoin Creator Reveals Plans for Near Future - Is He Writing DOGE Book?
    Satoshi's True Identity May Be Known to Kraken Ex-CEO, And It's Hardly Len Sassaman: Coinbase Director
    Michael Saylor's Strategy Saw Biggest Bitcoin Holdings Surge in Q4, 2024: Report

    So, what initially looked like a major whale withdrawal was really just an internal reshuffling - Shiba Inu tokens moving from Kraken’s hot wallet to a deposit address. Not as dramatic, but still worth noting.

    Advertisement

    Even so, large movements like this do not go unnoticed. In the crypto space, when massive amounts of a token leave an exchange, it often signals accumulation - big investors securing their assets off-exchange, potentially for long-term holding. 

    Related
    Mysterious Shiba Inu Buyer Empties ByBit for 131,000,000,000 SHIB
    Wed, 02/05/2025 - 13:53
    Mysterious Shiba Inu Buyer Empties ByBit for 131,000,000,000 SHIB
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    There’s more. Arkham’s data showed that on the same day, Kraken saw total SHIB outflows of 733 billion tokens. And the most significant movements? They were all tied to that same deposit address. Could investor withdrawals be pushing Kraken to shuffle funds? Or is it just part of a broader liquidity management strategy?

    The timing is curious. SHIB’s price has been unpredictable, but that has not stopped major holders from making moves. Internal or not, a transfer this large sparks conversations. Is someone stockpiling SHIB? Is Kraken preparing for something bigger? Whatever the case, one thing is certain - the meme coin market is still making noise, and people are watching closely.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 6, 2025 - 14:07
    Cardano ETP Goes Live on Nasdaq Helsinki
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Feb 6, 2025 - 13:33
    ‘Tricky Situation’: Ex-Binance CZ Warns Against Falling For This Half-Million USD Mistake
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Headway NOVA Launches New Tokenized Property: Up to 16.7% of Annual Returns
    Metropolis World Announces Token Generation Event (TGE) for $CLAY at 3PM UTC on February 6th
    RE•WORK Announces AI in Healthcare & Pharma Summit 2025 in Boston, MA
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    1.24 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange
    Cardano ETP Goes Live on Nasdaq Helsinki
    ‘Tricky Situation’: Ex-Binance CZ Warns Against Falling For This Half-Million USD Mistake
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD