Shib Army Burns 258 Million SHIB, 145.6 Million Destroyed in Single Lump

SHIB Army has removed another immense lump of SHIB from circulation, destroying around half of it in one go.
258.2 million SHIB removed
The @shibburn tracking platform has again reported a massive piece of Shiba Inu tokens removed from the circulating supply over the past few days. This time, it was a total of 258,294,131 SHIB.
In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 258,294,131 $SHIB tokens burned and 11 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy— Shibburn (@shibburn) April 12, 2022
According to the platform's website, almost half of this burned SHIB was moved to an unspendable address in a single transfer—145,686,435 tokens.
The site also shows that currently the circulating supply of the second biggest meme coin now comprises 551,702,456,548,173 SHIB.
A total of 37,985,050,733,100 tokens have been staked at platforms like Binance, ShibaSwap, etc.
As for the burn rate, it has declined by 97.35% over the past 24 hours, when slightly over 10 million SHIB were burned.
Robinhood lists SHIB, SOL, MATIC, COMP
Earlier, U.Today reported that the popular zero-fee investment platform Robinhood had done what the SHIB Army had been looking for: Shiba Inu was added to the platform's line-up, along with three other popular altcoins—Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Compound (COMP).
A Twitter user, @ShibaInuHodler, posted a tweet, showing how Shiba Inu can be found on Robinhood. The company, however, has not made an official announcement about it yet.
Shiba Inu ( $SHIB ) is searchable on @RobinhoodApp!! 👀 #SHIB pic.twitter.com/hsaagR0H47— SHIB HODLER 🐕 (@ShibaInuHodler) April 12, 2022
At the time of writing, SHIB is up almost 15% on the news, trading at $0.0000267.