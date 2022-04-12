Shib Army Burns 258 Million SHIB, 145.6 Million Destroyed in Single Lump

News
Tue, 04/12/2022 - 13:27
article image
Yuri Molchan
Another massive amount of SHIB has been eliminated, while Robinhood finally adds support for Shiba Inu
Shib Army Burns 258 Million SHIB, 145.6 Million Destroyed in Single Lump
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

SHIB Army has removed another immense lump of SHIB from circulation, destroying around half of it in one go.

258.2 million SHIB removed

The @shibburn tracking platform has again reported a massive piece of Shiba Inu tokens removed from the circulating supply over the past few days. This time, it was a total of 258,294,131 SHIB.

According to the platform's website, almost half of this burned SHIB was moved to an unspendable address in a single transfer—145,686,435 tokens.

The site also shows that currently the circulating supply of the second biggest meme coin now comprises 551,702,456,548,173 SHIB.

A total of 37,985,050,733,100 tokens have been staked at platforms like Binance, ShibaSwap, etc.

As for the burn rate, it has declined by 97.35% over the past 24 hours, when slightly over 10 million SHIB were burned.

Related
90% Vote for SHIB vs. BTC in Recent Poll by Bitcoin of America ATM Chain

Robinhood lists SHIB, SOL, MATIC, COMP

Earlier, U.Today reported that the popular zero-fee investment platform Robinhood had done what the SHIB Army had been looking for: Shiba Inu was added to the platform's line-up, along with three other popular altcoins—Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Compound (COMP).

A Twitter user, @ShibaInuHodler, posted a tweet, showing how Shiba Inu can be found on Robinhood. The company, however, has not made an official announcement about it yet.

At the time of writing, SHIB is up almost 15% on the news, trading at $0.0000267.

#Shiba Inu #Robinhood
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Robinhood’s Focus on Meme Coins: 41 Billion DOGE Held, SHIB Added Today
04/12/2022 - 17:00
Robinhood’s Focus on Meme Coins: 41 Billion DOGE Held, SHIB Added Today
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BTC, ADA, BNB, LUNA and SOL Price Analysis for April 12
04/12/2022 - 16:46
BTC, ADA, BNB, LUNA and SOL Price Analysis for April 12
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image 6,800 Bitcoins Shifted to Cold Storage from Coinbase As Price Drops Below $40,000
04/12/2022 - 16:11
6,800 Bitcoins Shifted to Cold Storage from Coinbase As Price Drops Below $40,000
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan