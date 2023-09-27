SHIB and XRP Payments Now Available for HSBC Bank Users, Binance Japan to Launch New Stablecoin with Mitsubishi UFJ, XRP Ledger Set to Receive Upgrade: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!

SHIB, XRP payments now available for HSBC bank users via this partnership

Per a recent announcement posted on X platform by blockchain payments system FCF Pay, HSBC users can now pay their mortgage bills and loans with crypto through FCF Pay. Among the digital assets available for payments are Shiba Inu, XRP, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Dogecoin and several others. The news is a major development for cryptocurrencies, as HSBC is one of the world's top banking and financial services firms and serves millions of customers around the globe. Earlier this month, FCF launched a Crypto Bills service, allowing customers to pay mortgages, car payments and subscriptions with USDT, BTC, ETH and SHIB.

Binance meets Mitsubishi's $3.3 trillion muscle in epic stablecoin launch

According to a press release from Sept. 26, Binance Japan and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUFG) joined forces to develop a new stablecoin pegged to the Japanese yen (JPY) and other global currencies. The initiative centers on the utilization of the Progmat Coin platform, which was created to facilitate the creation and management of stablecoins linked to the Japanese yen. Both companies have set an ambitious timeline, planning to start stablecoin operations by the end of 2024.

XRP Ledger infrastructure set to receive monumental upgrade