XRP Ledger Infrastructure Set to Receive Monumental Upgrade: Details

XRP Ledger public infrastructure is set to receive a monumental upgrade. An official blog post released by Xumm, a major XRPL wallet, introduces the next step in XRP Ledger advancement: a planned infrastructure overhaul.

As stated, the planned infrastructure overhaul would be more than just a technical upgrade but a strategic move to reshape the foundation of the XRPL and ensure an inclusive future for all participants.

The infrastructure overhaul would also herald a new dawn for XRP Ledger by rethinking the capabilities of the XRPL infrastructure.

"This is, without a doubt, the most monumental upgrade to the XRPL infrastructure since its inception."



The current XRPL infrastructure, although advanced, often grapples with flexibility and efficiency issues, failing to motivate and provide lucrative outcomes for infrastructure hosts due to a lack of incentive to contribute.

That said, the infrastructure revamp would be a comprehensive solution to common challenges as it would entail a more rewarding approach to infrastructure, which is expected to result in faster local node connections, real-time transaction information and an overall improved user experience.

As part of this, the code and intellectual property of the new software to power the xrplcluster will be designed, written and subsequently donated to the XRPL Foundation, paving the way for all users, such as businesses and individual contributors, to operate and profit from their private infrastructure.

A paradigm shift will also be introduced through the revamp: instead of relying on third-party hosting sites where only a handful make a profit, the XRPL Cluster Software will be rebuilt from the ground up.

This new structure will always employ public infrastructure with defined restrictions. Exceeding these limits will require the use of an API key with billing.

"Those contributing resources will earn the lion's share of the billing from larger consumers. It's akin to an "Airbnb for XRPL infrastructure," providing, for the first time, a financial incentive to contribute to the network's core," the blog post read.

Wietse Wind, the lead developer of Xumm, is excited about the XRPL-planned infrastructure overhaul, referring to "big plans."