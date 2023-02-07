SHIB and ADA Show Something You Don’t Want to Miss, Reaper Financial CEO Makes Surprising XRP Prediction, Ancient DOGE Address Wakes Up: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) show something you don't want to miss

According to Santiment’s data, Shiba Inu and Cardano have recently seen a spike in whale-tier transactions, which historically indicates upcoming price shifts. SHIB’s price grew by more than 20% in just a few days, while ADA has been steadily rising and is yet to gain the same traction as its counterpart. However, the increase in whale-tier transactions could signify that Cardano is about to gain some momentum in the near future. It is essential to remember that such large transactions could also be an indication of major investors taking profits or making big moves on the market. As the crypto market recovers, one should keep an eye on these indicators.

XRP's most surprising prediction made by Reaper Financial CEO

While some crypto community members, including Ark's Cathie Wood, are busy making predictions about the Bitcoin price, Reaper Financial CEO Patrick L. Riley forecasted what the price of XRP will be in 2030, and so far, his call appears to be the boldest one. Referring to Wood’s suggestion that BTC would be worth $1 million by the year 2030, Twitter user @VincentCrypt46 posed this question: “But what will $1 million USD be worth in 2030?” Riley’s reply simply reads “2 XRP.” While Bitcoin is “only” 4,200% away from its target of $1 million (currently being at the $22,900 level), XRP might need to surge almost 400 million percent from the price of $0.397.

Ancient Dogecoin (DOGE) address suddenly wakes up

As reported by Whale Alert, on Sunday, Feb. 5, a Dogecoin address that was dormant for more than nine years suddenly became active. The address contains 2,043,137 DOGE tokens worth $186,364 at the current rate. As pointed out by a Twitter user, the owner of the address made a whopping $1.5 million at the price peak by investing only $800. Interestingly, the address was activated shortly after the release of the Financial Times' article about Elon Musk introducing a payment system for Twitter that might include cryptocurrencies such as DOGE at a later date. The meme coin surged 7% on the news; however, it is now trading in red at $0.09117.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) surges 102% in one week, here's why