Ancient Dogecoin (DOGE) Address Suddenly Wakes Up

A Dogecoin (DOGE) address, containing 2,043,137 DOGE tokens ($186,364), has recently been activated after a whopping 9.1 years of dormancy, according to data provided by Whale Alert.

The activation has drawn attention from the public, with one user noting that the owner of the address made a whopping $1.5 million at the price peak by investing only $800.

It is worth noting that the address woke up shortly after a Financial Times report about Twitter CEO Elon Musk introducing a payment system for the popular social media platform that might include cryptocurrencies such as DOGE at a later date.

Ads Ads

Dogecoin has had a rather tumultuous history. The Shiba Inu-inspired token started as a joke between engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. The coin combines Bitcoin and "Doge," the popular meme featuring an image of a Shiba Inu dog.

Markus and Palmer had never met when they released the digital currency, which immediately took off, with over a million unique visitors to the Dogecoin website in its first month.

The currency, derived from open-source software project Litecoin, became popular for "tipping" on the internet, rewarding users for "good deeds." It then started attracting attention from mainstream media publications such as The Guardian. Dogecoin then became the second-most-tipped currency and generated a market value of $8 million at the time.

In spite of its initial success, Dogecoin's relevance waned. This all changed in 2021 when the cryptocurrency experienced a resurgence in popularity because of excessive attention from major celebrities such as Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg.