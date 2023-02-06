Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Surges 102% in One Week, Here's Why

Mon, 02/06/2023 - 12:55
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is up 102% in last seven days
Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Surges 102% in One Week, Here's Why
Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) was a top gainer among dog-themed cryptocurrencies on Feb. 5, as its price suddenly shot up nearly 60%. Most of these gains had eased, and at the time of writing, Baby Doge Coin was trading at $0.000000002885.

Despite this, Baby Doge Coin is up 102% in the last seven days, outperforming top dog-themed cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and BoneShibaSwap in weekly gains. This follows seven straight days of positive price action since Jan. 29.

Baby Doge Coin has steadily climbed higher since the start of 2023, buoyed by positive ecosystem news and listings. From Jan. 29, it has achieved a daily close in the green, with its price soaring to highs of $0.000000004 on Feb. 4.

Positive news

OKX Exchange announced it had integrated BabyDogeSwap into the OKX Wallet and Discovery Page. The OKX Wallet web extension that allows users to easily participate in asset trading now supports BabyDogeSwap, Baby Dogecoin's decentralized exchange (DEX) that allows BEP-20 token swaps on the BNB Chain.

The integration was applauded by the official Baby Doge Coin team, which pointed out that OKX had 20 million users in over 100 different countries, thus, the integration might make BabyDogeSwap available to several million users.

In the last 24 hours, 145,569,114,045,151 BabyDoge worth $418,137 have been burned. In total, more than 202 quadrillion tokens worth an estimated $502 million have been burned.

Baby Doge Coin's burn portal is expected to go live on Feb. 13. BabyDogeSwap has also set a new all-time high of over $50 million in its TVL.

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

